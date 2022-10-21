ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

SeMRHI rolls out mobile clinic to reach underserved communities

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Access to healthcare may seem out of reach to some, but in the Pine Belt, the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative (SeMRHI) is reaching underserved communities one unit at a time. SeMRHI will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning to unveil its new mobile...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

2022 MS Steel Challenge held in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ready, aim, fire!. Brothers-N-Arms and BNA Steel Shooters partnered to host the 2022 Mississippi Steel Challenge Championship in Hattiesburg. People from all over the United States were in the Pine Belt this weekend as the three-day event ended with a bang. Awards and prizes were presented...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County VFDs handle 3 Saturday brush fires

ONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments were called out in a two-hour span Saturday to deal with a trio of brush fires burning simultaneously in Jones County. The first two calls were to New Hope Road at Mississippi 534 and Mississippi 534. Both of those fires involved...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Catalytic converters: Why they are stolen and can it be prevented?

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. But first, check under the vehicle. Catalytic converters, the mechanism on a car that converts exhaust into less harmful toxins, are a hot target for thieves, according to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “They’re a hot item because they...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County home destroyed by fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments in Jones County were kept quite busy Sunday by five fires in the brush and another at a home. A fire at a single-family brick home located at 1589 Augusta Road resulted in catastrophic damage. Homeowner Carolyn Wright said she was...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

University of Southern Mississippi names Dr. Joe Paul as president

The dollar-for-dollar improvements will go toward exterior lighting, signage, display windows and more. Healthcare may seem out of reach, but in the Pine Belt, the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative reaches underserved communities one clinic at a time. Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 10/24. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Patrick's Monday...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

One airlifted after 18-wheeler crash on I-59 in Moselle

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person needed to be airlifted with life-threatening injuries after an 18-wheeler rollover crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Saturday, October 22. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:00 a.m. at the 80 mile-marker on the southbound side […]
MOSELLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. fire causes heavy structure damage, kills chickens

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - A structure fire in Jones County destroyed a local shop and killed several chickens roosting nearby. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the fire occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at 92 Ruffin Road. Firefighters from the Soso, Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Hebron...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Purvis Youth Sports open registration for Gobble & Glow 5K

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Lace up those running shoes!. Purvis Youth Sports has opened registration for its Gobble & Glow 5K taking place on Nov. 11. The organization will be partnering with VFW Post 3955 and American Legion Post 103 for the event. This is the booster club’s version of...
PURVIS, MS
WDAM-TV

2 teens injured, 1 seriously, in single-vehicle accident

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-vehicle accident involving two teenagers early Friday morning sent a South Jones High School football player to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries. Two teens, ages 16 and 17, were injured in the single-vehicle accident on Ovett-Moselle Road at about 1:30...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

The South Mississippi fair is in town for Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The fair can mean a fun night out with friends and family, but to Laurel residents, it means a continued tradition after the COVID pandemic. “With Covid, we didn’t, weren’t able to go, and so this year we’re excited,” said Tasha Lindsey. “The fair, it brings everybody together. You don’t look at the color. It’s all of us and with one.”
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hub City’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ raises more than $40K

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 300 people walked across the University of Southern Mississippi campus Saturday morning to help fight Alzheimer’s disease. A “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” began and ended at Spirit Park. It was hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association and was the third in a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting at Dragon House in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after two people were shot at the Dragon House on Saturday, October 22. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just after 1:00 a.m. on Highway 49. They were informed that two people left to get treatment for apparent gunshot wounds. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS

