Will Healy: Mike Hill And The Fans Shouldn’t Be Happy At 1-6

The Head Coach of the Charlotte 49ers joined Kyle Bailey on Thursday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he looked back on the 34-20 loss to UAB, along with the frustrations of a 1-6 start.

Will started the interview by recapping the 34-20 loss last weekend to UAB Will said he liked some of the stops the defense made in the first half, but unfortunately two turnovers on offense to start the second half along with not getting that extra score to extend the lead ultimately were two of the things that did them in Birmingham.

After the loss to UAB Charlotte now finds themselves with a 1-6 record as he said he wished he had a chance to play FAU, William & Mary along with some of the other losses again because he feels like they could win but it is all would’ve could’ve should’ve at this point and his patience is wearing thin because things haven’t clicked yet.

Kyle asked Will about the conversations with AD Mike Hill and his job security as Coach Healy told Kyle: