Sedona Red Rock News
Coconino County sheriff offers details about jail district sales tax: Prop 445
“For the next 25 years we need to fund the jail appropriately,” Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll said during a presentation to the Sedona City Council on Oct. 11. With elections coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Coconino County residents will be asked to vote on Proposition 445, otherwise called the Jail District Sales Tax.
fox10phoenix.com
Tourists stuck 200 feet underground after Grand Canyon Caverns elevator breaks
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Five people touring the Grand Canyon Caverns over the weekend became stuck underground after the elevator that took them more than 200 feet down broke. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Oct. 24. There is a hotel and restaurant inside the caverns,...
theprescotttimes.com
Granite Creek Master Plan Improvements Project
Granite Creek Master Plan Improvements Project – Scheduled to Begin the Week of October 31, 2022. The City of Prescott and their contractor, Asphalt Paving & Supply, are set to begin the Granite Creek Master Plan Improvements Project the week of October 31, 2022. The project consists of improvements to the trail corridor that parallels Granite Creek between Aubrey Street and Granite Creek Park. Trail improvements consist of new lighting, signage, enhanced access points and a compact surface providing safe access for all users. In addition to trail improvements, the project includes cleaning and pruning vegetation in the creek bed, and constructing erosion and flood mitigation measures throughout the corridor. The work in the creek will improve flow and aesthetics while maintaining the creek’s natural riparian habitat.
momjunky.com
50 Fun Things to do in Prescott, Arizona: America’s Christmas City
As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This post contains affiliate links. Are you looking for fun things to do in Prescott, Arizona? Prescott, also known as America’s Christmas city, is full of interesting things to do whether your going solo or with the family. Prescott, AZ,...
Sedona Red Rock News
Uptown merchants, Sedona Parks & Rec host Safe & Fun Trick-or-Treat
Returning for the first time in two years, the city of Sedona’s Parks & Recreation Department is hosting its annual Uptown Safe & Fun Trick-or-Treat event. With Uptown merchants opening their businesses to give out treats, trick-or-treaters of all ages can safely collect their candy and celebrate the holiday together.
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai Campground Closing for the Winter
Officials on the Prescott National Forest will be closing Yavapai Campground on November 1, 2022. Located on the Bradshaw Ranger District, in the Granite Basin Recreation Area, it is the most remote of the campgrounds traditionally managed year-round in the Prescott Area. Staffing shortages, both paid and volunteer, the lack of snow removal, remote location, and other factors were considered in making this decision. Yavapai Campground will reopen on April 1, 2023.
prescottenews.com
Witnesses Facilitate Felony Arrest of Suspect – Prescott Valley Police Department
Between June 19, and October 7, 2022, an adult female subject committed four separate thefts totaling $2,700 from Home Depot and Walmart within the Town of Prescott Valley. During these thefts, the initial responding Prescott Valley Police officers collected the required information and video surveillance evidence, and completed a report, and shared this information with the Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Farm Gives refuge from Pain, for Man and Beasts Alike – Associated Press
The leader has the name of her dead baby spelled out in beads on her left wrist, and standing before her is a mother so grief-choked by her young son’s death that she flips on her side at one point in this creek side yoga class and sobs. In the next row, a woman whose daughter died by suicide goes through the poses next to a man with a tattoo of three little ducks, one for each of the children who was murdered.
azbigmedia.com
Hillside Sedona Shopping Center sells for $12.45M
MCA Realty, a full-service real estate investment and management company based in Orange County, California, has achieved its first retail acquisition in Arizona with the purchase of the 35,000+ square-foot Hillside Sedona Shopping Center in Sedona, Arizona. The retail property was purchased in an off-market transaction through an existing broker relationship.
