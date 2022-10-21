Read full article on original website
San Diego Business Journal
La Mesa Townhomes Selling Briskly in Tough Market
City Ventures, based in Irvine and San Francisco, has opened a La Mesa infill project with 60 townhomes, many of which were snapped up by eager buyers before they were finished. Built on a 2.5-acres site on University Avenue between Park Avenue and Dale Avenue, the project that goes by...
CBS 8
City of San Diego responds to broken streelight report
SAN DIEGO — We now have an update to a story we first brought you on Monday. People living in one Del Mar neighborhood were fed up with how long it was taking the city to fix broken lights on their street, saying it would make Halloween dangerous for kids.
theregistrysocal.com
Medical Office Campus Totaling 104,370 SQFT Listed in Vista for $18.46MM
A medical office campus in Vista is adding to a number of assets that have been placed up for sale in the San Diego region in recent months. The 104,370 square foot office campus, also called The Atrium, has been listed for $18.46 million, or about $177 per square foot, according to a listing by CBRE.
San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
Restaurant Owner says flies from Del Mar Race Track stables infest her property
Some restaurant owners located near the Del Mar Racetrack say the flies are worse than ever. Pam Schwartz is the co-founder of Ranch 45 on Via De La Valle, directly across from the stables.
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
San Diego County considers using analytic technology to tackle homelessness
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County leaders are considering analytic technology to tackle the homelessness crisis. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will consider a proposal that includes technology that will help predict who will become homeless. Major League Baseball teams use a similar technology to win games. They...
KPBS
More San Diegans are newly homeless than being rehoused
In its first, new monthly report on Tuesday, the Regional Task Force on Homelessness said for every 10 people who find housing, 13 more become homeless in San Diego County. Mama Heather is one of those people without a permanent home. She formerly lived at Harborside Park in Chula Vista until she was pushed out, and now lives in a tent downtown.
sandiegoville.com
New York City’s Famed Prince Street Pizza Readying To Open San Diego Location
After over a year in development, New York City's famed Prince Street Pizza is nearly ready to unveil in downtown San Diego. Prince St. Pizza was founded in 2012 by father-and-son owners Frank & Dominic Morano, who took over their space in New York City's Little Italy from the historic Ray's Pizza, which shuttered following a 52-year run the previous year. The authentic NYC slice shop concept has since expanded with three branches now sited in Los Angeles and a location in Miami, FL. Last year, Prince Street Pizza founders stepped down from their managerial roles following exposed instances of unsafe COVID-19 practices, racist statements made in Yelp responses, and mocking of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Unclaimed $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket set to expire
Someone out there has until the end of Oct. 27 to cash in their luck as the their SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is set to expire, according to a press release from the California Lottery.
San Diego MTS launches High School essay contest with laptop prize
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County high school students can secure new laptops through an essay contest that opened Tuesday regarding a regional pilot program that offers free public transit to youths 18 and under. The 19th Annual 2022 Laptop Scholarship Essay Contest, launched by the San...
theregistrysocal.com
Oxford Properties Group Pays $258.4MM for 250,000 SQFT Life Science Campus in Carlsbad
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to public records, the property was sold for $258.4 million, or about $1,033 per square foot. The campus is located at 2850, 2855 and 2859 Gazelle Court.) SAN DIEGO – Oxford Properties Group (“Oxford”), a leading global real estate investor, asset manager and business builder today...
onscene.tv
Injury Car vs Home Forces Evacuations & Shelter-in-Place | San Diego
10.24.2022 | 8:24 AM | SAN DIEGO – The elderly female driving the KIA was eastbound on Paseo Lucido when she had a possible stroke. The car turned onto Avenida Consentino and drove through 2 front yards of two homes. The car then crossed the street and went into the front (garage) of a house. The gas line was severed. The victim was transported to a local hospital. SDG&E has been called out to deal with the gas line. 4 residences have been evacuated and several residents have been asked to “Shelter-in-Place”. The City Building Inspector has been requested to check on the damage and possibly “re-tag” the residence. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up
As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
'Operation Devil's Den': 23 charged in gang investigation in Escondido
An 18-month undercover investigation has led to the arrest of over 20 people in Escondido in relation to various narcotics and firearm charges.
San Diego home prices drop for fourth consecutive month
The housing market has drastically changed through the pandemic, but this time experts believe the increase in mortgage rates is causing a unique shift that hasn't been seen since before the pandemic.
San Diego police response delayed to Logan Heights rape scene
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and rape charges Tuesday in downtown court. A judge ordered Ronald “Ronnie” Bray, 34, held without bail. Bray is accused of crawling through a window and raping a woman in the bedroom of her...
San Diego weekly Reader
A year without a car in San Diego
According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
Rail Service Between Oceanside and San Diego Scheduled to Resume
Coastal rail service remains suspended north of the North County Transit District service area in San Diego Monday.
domino
The Best Family Hotels in San Diego Make It Easy to Get Everyone to the Beach
From dreamy decor to top-notch amenities, this is your first-class ticket to the most design-driven getaways around the world. Whether you’re looking to steal away for a few days or just steal a few ideas for back home (we encourage both, for the record), check out where we’re checking in. Today: San Diego, with kids in tow.
CBS 8
