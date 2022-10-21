Nora travels about 30 miles from Gurnee, Illinois to Evanston on the Metra every Tuesday and Thursday to share a meal with other Chicago area residents over the age of 60. Nora — a former Evanston resident who requested that only her first name be used for privacy reasons — has participated in the Levy Senior Center’s Senior Congregate Meal Program since it began around 10 years ago.

