Daily Northwestern
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern falls short 1-0 to Wisconsin in impassioned Senior Day effort
Surrounded by family and friends on a picturesque 70-degree day at Martin Stadium, Northwestern’s 12 seniors and graduate students gathered for a group photo Sunday ahead of their clash with Wisconsin. “They’re all of the highest character,” coach Russell Payne said of his graduating upperclassmen. “They bleed purple. They’ve...
Daily Northwestern
Field Hockey: Northwestern clinches win against Michigan in double overtime thriller
In the 79th minute of a scoreless match against No. 6 Michigan (9-5, 4-3 Big Ten), junior midfielder Lauren Wadas readied herself at the stroke line after senior midfielder Alia Marshall drew a penalty corner. Wadas masterfully sunk her shot, winning the game for No. 3 Northwestern (13-3, 4-3 Big Ten) and drawing roars from a home crowd at Lakeside Field.
Daily Northwestern
Volleyball: Confidence, momentum carry Northwestern to two road wins
Several days made the difference between Northwestern getting swept by Maryland and Chicago’s Big Ten Team returning the favor. The Wildcats (15-7, 4-6 Big Ten) took down the Terrapins (12-10, 3-7) in straight sets Saturday after a decisive Maryland victory just eight days prior. In another big conference battle, NU picked up its first road win of the weekend Friday against Rutgers (7-15, 1-9).
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Soccer: No. 13 Northwestern clinches second seed with 2-0 win over No. 17 Ohio State
Despite suffering two losses last week, the Wildcats rebounded against Ohio State on Sunday to close out the regular season with sole possession of second place in Big Ten standings. In a fight for the conference’s second seed, No. 13 Northwestern (13-3-2, 7-2-1 Big Ten) secured its eighth shutout of...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern to launch Norris East Lawn makeover
Northwestern is planning to redesign Norris University Center’s East Lawn, the University announced Monday. The makeover will be funded by two donations totaling $6 million, provided by two couples: Board of Trustees member Frank Cohen (Weinberg ’95) and his wife Julie Cohen, and Jana and Ken Kahn. Each couple donated $3 million to the project.
Daily Northwestern
Star-studded line-up speaks at Northwestern for Chicago Humanities Festival
Campus visitors discussed topics ranging from public art and culinary exploration to American extremism as part of the Chicago Humanities Festival fall event, hosted in part at Northwestern on Saturday. Founded in 1989, the Chicago Humanities Festival has expanded into a year-round program that hosts authors, performers, artists and more...
Daily Northwestern
Panelists address resident skepticism at reparations town hall Saturday
The Evanston Reparations Committee hosted a town hall Saturday to address concerns about the city’s reparations program. The committee invited Buddhist Council of the Midwest President Rev. Asayo Horibe, local historian Dino Robinson and Reparations Committee member Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) to answer questions about the reparations program at the Second Baptist Church.
Daily Northwestern
As its co-founders depart, here’s what’s ahead for Evanston Community Fridges
Local organizers are continuing a collective effort to sustain a network of community fridges in Evanston after its co-founders transitioned out of their roles this past summer. Though both organizers are stepping back, they said they are hopeful the community fridges will continue to thrive and free-of-cost groceries will remain...
Daily Northwestern
Local religious leaders discuss faith-based efforts to fight racism during ‘Civic Love’ event
Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation Rabbi Rachel Weiss recalled her time at Evanston’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lab Experimental School during a Tuesday event hosted by Northwestern Leadership Development and Community Engagement and Religious and Spiritual Life. The school was designed to integrate primary education in Evanston. But Weiss said...
Daily Northwestern
Levy Senior Center feeds the stomachs and souls of senior citizens with meal program
Nora travels about 30 miles from Gurnee, Illinois to Evanston on the Metra every Tuesday and Thursday to share a meal with other Chicago area residents over the age of 60. Nora — a former Evanston resident who requested that only her first name be used for privacy reasons — has participated in the Levy Senior Center’s Senior Congregate Meal Program since it began around 10 years ago.
Daily Northwestern
Sustainability coordinator shares CARP progress, shortcomings at City Council meeting
Evanston’s Sustainability and Resilience Coordinator Cara Pratt presented an update on the Climate Action and Resilience Plan at Monday’s City Council meeting. Pratt cited the city’s 38% decrease in carbon emissions since 2005 as a sign of CARP’s success, but expressed that the city needs to allocate more resources toward sustainability efforts.
Daily Northwestern
District 65 staff hosts information session on new 5th Ward school plans
Staff members from Evanston/Skokie School District 65 updated residents and parents on the progress of a new 5th Ward school Tuesday night, which is set to open as early as the 2025-26 school year. Hosted both in-person and virtually at Haven Middle School, the event offered an online space for...
Daily Northwestern
Pro-choice advocates march through Evanston for reproductive freedom
About a hundred people gathered in Evanston on October 16 to march for abortion and reproductive rights in light of the upcoming midterm elections. Individuals gathered to listen to keynote speakers, march through the city and learn more about what they can do for reproductive freedom. — Demonstrators gather for...
Daily Northwestern
Q&A: Evanston City Manager Luke Stowe talks priorities and policy
After a months-long search that cost Evanston upwards of $95,000, City Council unanimously voted in August to appoint Luke Stowe as city manager. Stowe, who previously served as Evanston’s chief information officer and interim deputy city manager, will develop the city’s annual budget and manage government operations, among other responsibilities.
Daily Northwestern
District 65, District 202 Boards of Education discuss literacy, safety
The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 and Evanston Township High School District 202 Boards of Education spoke about their efforts to improve safety and literacy in a joint Monday board meeting. District 65’s elementary and middle schools feed into ETHS, and the two often work to align their student supports. At...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Art Center features artists over the age of 50 at Later Impressions Exhibit
Curated in partnership with the Chicago Alliance of Visual Artists, Evanston Art Center’s newly opened exhibit, Later Impressions, highlights the work of artists over the age of 50. The Later Impressions exhibit is one of CAVA’s signature annual exhibits and will run from Oct. 8 to Nov. 5. Catering...
Daily Northwestern
Captured: SASA highlights student performance groups with Festival of Lights
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]. Northwestern’s South Asian Students Alliance held its annual...
