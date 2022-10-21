ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
Border Report

Amid civil war, Biden administration grants immigration relief to Ethiopians

The Biden administration on Friday announced that Ethiopian nationals in the United States will become eligible to apply for work permits and deferral from deportation in light of the East African nation’s ongoing civil war. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas designated Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program that allows nationals of a country […]
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
iheart.com

The left is 'IN FAVOR OF WAR’ & it’s all over NONSENSE

For the first time since World War II, the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division was deployed to Europe. They're just miles from the Ukraine border, and potentially could step-in if a NATO country is in danger from Russia and Putin. But if America were to become involved, Glenn says, it would likely be because of oil and pipelines...which the Biden administration so badly wants to destroy. In this clip, Glenn and Stu discuss how America just took one step closer to war and why that war — thanks to the far-left — would be based on NONSENSE and a 'warped philosophy.'
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin wants nat’l security review of Elon Musk’s businesses: Report

The Biden administration is brainstorming ways to review controversial entrepreneur Elon Musk’s business dealings for national security threats, according to Bloomberg. Officials are discussing how the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s ventures, including his Twitter buyout and Starlink satellite network, can legally be reviewed for national security risks, anonymous sources told Bloomberg.

Comments / 0

Community Policy