NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
Amid civil war, Biden administration grants immigration relief to Ethiopians
The Biden administration on Friday announced that Ethiopian nationals in the United States will become eligible to apply for work permits and deferral from deportation in light of the East African nation’s ongoing civil war. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas designated Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program that allows nationals of a country […]
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
CNBC
63% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck — including nearly half of six-figure earners
With persistent inflation eroding wage gains, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is near a historic high, according to a recent report. Almost half of those earning more than $100,000 say they are just getting by. As rising prices continue to outpace wage gains, families are finding less...
Doctors are linking some medical problems to the cost-of-living crisis as patients struggle to afford food and bills
Some patients are ignoring health issues because putting food on the table takes priority, one doctor in England said.
iheart.com
The left is 'IN FAVOR OF WAR’ & it’s all over NONSENSE
For the first time since World War II, the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division was deployed to Europe. They're just miles from the Ukraine border, and potentially could step-in if a NATO country is in danger from Russia and Putin. But if America were to become involved, Glenn says, it would likely be because of oil and pipelines...which the Biden administration so badly wants to destroy. In this clip, Glenn and Stu discuss how America just took one step closer to war and why that war — thanks to the far-left — would be based on NONSENSE and a 'warped philosophy.'
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden admin wants nat’l security review of Elon Musk’s businesses: Report
The Biden administration is brainstorming ways to review controversial entrepreneur Elon Musk’s business dealings for national security threats, according to Bloomberg. Officials are discussing how the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s ventures, including his Twitter buyout and Starlink satellite network, can legally be reviewed for national security risks, anonymous sources told Bloomberg.
Omicron subvariants pose a new threat to people with immune deficiencies
People with compromised immune systems face a new winter of discontent as the ever-mutating omicron virus threatens to outrun the preventive monoclonal antibody cocktail that hundreds of thousands of them have relied upon for extra protection against Covid. Troubling recent reports reveal the emergence of new omicron subvariants that not...
Social Security Administration To Allow Americans To Choose Their Gender Identity On Records
The Social Security Administration (SSA) says the agency will now allow people to select a sex that aligns with their gender identity and expression on official records. The agency says it is trying to be more inclusive for nonbinary and transgender people, among others. It should also make it easier...
