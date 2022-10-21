ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.

Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money. Hear how pimps target The post I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m. appeared first on KESQ.
ehstigertimes.com

Profile: Student Interview with Dylan Klein

During this interview, you’ll learn about Dylan Klein and who he is as a student at Elsinore High School and outside of school. To start off he is super funny and loves to work out. He plans to be 215 lean by the age of 22 with muscle striations. He works out because ” he is scared of being bullied again.” In Tennessee he was bullied because he was small and was easy pickings for the bigger guys, so he works out to better his future. His favorite thing about Elsinore is the sports atmosphere: “I love the energy surrounding the sports at this school,everything from the games to the practices.” He is in wrestling and is into power lifting. He has been lifting for 1 and half years and just starting wrestling this year. He loves the sport and is progressing super fast into the sport. His favorite class is weights because “nobody is hateful or negative, everyone is positive.” This is Dylan Klein at Elsinore and outside of Elsinore -he’s a super nice person and is always there for anyone.
WILDOMAR, CA
Times of San Diego

Victim, 42, Stabbed in North Park by 2 Attackers

A 42-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Friday when he was stabbed by two attackers in the North Park area of San Diego. The victim was at 3900 Georgia Street at 1:12 a.m. when he was approached by two male suspects who both started to cut him multiple times on the arm and head, San Diego Police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Suspect Jailed in Fatal Fight on Grounds of Spring Valley Swap Meet

A suspect was behind bars Friday in connection with a fight that left a man fatally injured on the grounds of the Spring Valley Swap Meet. Mauricio Juarez, 31, was arrested in connection with the death of 61- year-old Richard Johnson, who was found suffering from severe head wounds Thursday morning near a storage area in a dirt parking lot at the outdoor marketplace, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE

October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
SANTEE, CA
KTLA

Mother arrested in death of 2-year-old Eastvale boy

The mother of a 2-year-old boy who died in Eastvale Thursday has been arrested, police confirmed. The incident was reported as a child choking at about 8:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Rosewood Way. The boy’s parents brought him out to a front courtyard by their house because he was having a medical emergency, […]
EASTVALE, CA
