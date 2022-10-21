During this interview, you’ll learn about Dylan Klein and who he is as a student at Elsinore High School and outside of school. To start off he is super funny and loves to work out. He plans to be 215 lean by the age of 22 with muscle striations. He works out because ” he is scared of being bullied again.” In Tennessee he was bullied because he was small and was easy pickings for the bigger guys, so he works out to better his future. His favorite thing about Elsinore is the sports atmosphere: “I love the energy surrounding the sports at this school,everything from the games to the practices.” He is in wrestling and is into power lifting. He has been lifting for 1 and half years and just starting wrestling this year. He loves the sport and is progressing super fast into the sport. His favorite class is weights because “nobody is hateful or negative, everyone is positive.” This is Dylan Klein at Elsinore and outside of Elsinore -he’s a super nice person and is always there for anyone.

WILDOMAR, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO