Names of SDPD officers involved in deadly Southcrest shooting released
The names of two San Diego Police officers who fatally shot a man that opened fire on them in the Southcrest neighborhood early last week have been released to the public.
Officers identified in fatal shootout
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has identified the officers involved in an Oct. 18 shooting of an armed man in the Mountain View neighborhood as Officers Freddy Alexander Najera-Arredondo and Justin Morrison.
Man shot at party in College East area
A man was shot in the arm, after a group of people started fighting with other party attendees.
Man crashes motorcycle in Mission Valley East
A 62-year-old man was involved in a motorcycle crash while heading eastbound on 1500 Camino Del Rio South around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer John Buttle.
Parolee, 34, Booked in Alleged Logan Heights Home-Invasion Rape
A parolee in custody on an unrelated charge was re-arrested on suspicion of sneaking into a Logan Heights resident’s home and raping her in her bed, authorities reported Friday. Ronald Earl Bray Jr., 34, allegedly attacked the 27-year-old woman about 1:45 a.m. Saturday as she slept at her residence...
Two arrested, one at large in San Diego shooting
Two men suspected of shooting a 52-year-old man in Ocean Beach Friday evening were arrested while a third was at large.
Juvenile suspect jailed in death of teen
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small speaks to loved ones remembering fallen Oceanside teenager Justin Ferguson.
Motorist arrested on suspicion of drunken driving at Escondido checkpoint
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during a driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in Escondido, authorities said Sunday.
I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.
Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money. Hear how pimps target The post I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m. appeared first on KESQ.
Police look for 3rd suspect in Ocean Beach shooting
Two men are in custody and police are looking for a third suspect in connection to a shooting in Ocean Beach Friday night.
Profile: Student Interview with Dylan Klein
During this interview, you’ll learn about Dylan Klein and who he is as a student at Elsinore High School and outside of school. To start off he is super funny and loves to work out. He plans to be 215 lean by the age of 22 with muscle striations. He works out because ” he is scared of being bullied again.” In Tennessee he was bullied because he was small and was easy pickings for the bigger guys, so he works out to better his future. His favorite thing about Elsinore is the sports atmosphere: “I love the energy surrounding the sports at this school,everything from the games to the practices.” He is in wrestling and is into power lifting. He has been lifting for 1 and half years and just starting wrestling this year. He loves the sport and is progressing super fast into the sport. His favorite class is weights because “nobody is hateful or negative, everyone is positive.” This is Dylan Klein at Elsinore and outside of Elsinore -he’s a super nice person and is always there for anyone.
Settlement would give missing woman's boyfriend 50% of liquidated estate
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A settlement agreement in the court battle over the estate of missing woman, Dia Abrams, is set to be heard next week by a judge in Riverside County court. If approved, the settlement would give Abrams’ boyfriend, Keith Harper, 50% of the estate, when and...
Victim, 42, Stabbed in North Park by 2 Attackers
A 42-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Friday when he was stabbed by two attackers in the North Park area of San Diego. The victim was at 3900 Georgia Street at 1:12 a.m. when he was approached by two male suspects who both started to cut him multiple times on the arm and head, San Diego Police said.
Woman walking on freeway hit, killed in South Bay
A woman who was walking on the freeway lanes of Interstate 805 Sunday night was hit and killed by a driver, California Highway Patrol announced.
Escondido Police Checkpoint Results in DUI Arrest, 19 Citations
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during a driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Escondido, authorities said Sunday. The checkpoint at El Norte Parkway and Ash Street began at 6 p.m. Saturday and ended at 10:30 p.m., the Escondido Police Department reported. Nineteen drivers at the checkpoint were...
Police make arrest in stabbing death of Oceanside boy
Oceanside Police said as a male juvenile was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of 16-year-old Justin Ferguson.
Suspect Jailed in Fatal Fight on Grounds of Spring Valley Swap Meet
A suspect was behind bars Friday in connection with a fight that left a man fatally injured on the grounds of the Spring Valley Swap Meet. Mauricio Juarez, 31, was arrested in connection with the death of 61- year-old Richard Johnson, who was found suffering from severe head wounds Thursday morning near a storage area in a dirt parking lot at the outdoor marketplace, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Victim, suspect identified in deadly fight near Spring Valley Swap Meet site
An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly fight Thursday in the La Presa neighborhood, authorities announced.
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE
October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
Mother arrested in death of 2-year-old Eastvale boy
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who died in Eastvale Thursday has been arrested, police confirmed. The incident was reported as a child choking at about 8:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Rosewood Way. The boy’s parents brought him out to a front courtyard by their house because he was having a medical emergency, […]
