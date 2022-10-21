Read full article on original website
jtv.tv
Monday, October 24, 2022
All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Dave Swartout, Head Coach, Lumen Christi State Championship Ladies Golf with athletes Ashley Hilderley & Anna McClure. Lloyd McCormick, Bibles & Burgers. Amanda and Briston Bamm, Nevermore Decor Store. 9 AM and 11 AM. All...
jtv.tv
Saturday, October 23 – Sunday, October 24, 2022
JTV Sports High School Football. The Avenue Auto Sports Weekend starting today at 1 PM with these game telecasts:. 10 PM East Jackson vs Michigan Center (10/14) Locker Room presented by County National Bank. Jackson Recreation Department Youth Football Highlights, High School Football Highlights from all around the Jackson area; Top 5 Plays of the Week.
Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan
One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
5 great hidden gem restaurants in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While every Ann Arbor resident and passers-through may know of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, Fleetwood Diner and Knight’s Steakhouse, the city is also home to plenty of strip-mall gems and hidden hangouts. For a new favorite restaurant off the well-worn path, check out these five great...
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
What do people not like about living in Lansing?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Lansing and want it to get better.
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, Michigan
Three beguiling beauties.Photo courtesy of the author. The sounds of clickity-clacking pointy toed boots and cackling crones filled the air in the downtown shopping district of Brooklyn, Michigan last night. Witches Night Out, an annual event, drew a slew of shoppers dressed in black dresses and striped tights. Their steepled hats were festooned with everything from owls, mice, and spiders to rhinestones, tulle, and ebony silk flowers.
Lansing TikTok sensation gives back to community
This week, he donated thousands of dollars to the Lansing Boys & Girls Club.
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind
The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Big burritos, chimichangas shine at La Esquina Mexican Café
JACKSON, MI – La Esquina Mexican Café is cooking up traditional Mexican food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Judith and Josue Orozco opened La Esquina Mexican Cafe on Monday, Oct. 10, inside the former Chilango’s Broken Egg restaurant. Business so far has been great, and the couple is excited to have a new place for Jacksonians to eat, Judith said.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Multiple Michigan cities make it on ranked rat-infested list. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin released their annual...
See inside the $1.9M custom-built mansion for sale near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A sprawling custom home just outside Jackson provides the peak of luxury - including heated floors and a heated pool. The home at 6191 Browns Lake Road is a 7,900-square-foot home custom-built for its current owner in 2011. The mansion features five bedrooms and five baths across three floors with a multitude of shared spaces. Vaulted ceilings and towering windows offer views across the secluded six-acre property.
DTE: 2,500+ homes and businesses without power in west Oakland County
More than 2,500 homes and businesses are in the dark in west Oakland County. The affected areas include Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake. The power has been off since 10:30.
theportlandbeacon.com
Cabela's banded bird shot by young Portland hunter in South Dakota
Max Weller, a 14 year old pheasant hunter from Portland, Michigan, shot a banded bird near Redfield, South Dakota that was part of the Cabela's Great American Pheasant Hunt Banded Pheasant Contest. Weller bagged the bird near the Mud Lake waterfowl production area, west of Redfield on Tuesday, October 18th. Redfield is well known as The Pheasant Capital of the World® and is where all of the World famous South Dakota pheasant hunting started with the first ever SD pheasant season being held only in Spink County in 1919. According to the information on the website for the Cabela's store in Mitchell, there were 30 pheasants that were banded and released on public hunting areas. Weller bagged the bird with band #28 on it and will be turning in the band to Cabela's to receive his $100 Cabela's gift card. Weller was on his fourth trip to South Dakota for pheasant hunting with Jesse Weller, his father, and his two grandfathers Dan Weller and Dave Schrauben. They hunt with Matt and Kevin Weller for the first few days of each new season and were pleased with the number of pheasants they saw this year.
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
jtv.tv
Allen Says There Are ‘Fireworks’ Ahead for EJ Cross Country
(October 23, 2022 8:15 AM) For someone who was running in the low 19s a year ago, Michael Allen of East Jackson says he could possibly be a state champion in Division 4 in the near future. If he continues to improve, it may not be so farfetched. Allen finished...
jtv.tv
All-Conference Teams Named at Football Crossover Final
Michigan Center High School quarterback Adrian Putnam, right, was named as the first-team all-conference performer in the Cascades Conference. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (October 23, 2022 10:01 AM) Football fans had a chance to meet the all-conference teams from the Big Eight and Cascades Conferences Saturday. All-conference players...
WILX-TV
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is hospitalized after being shot in Lansing Sunday night just before 10 p.m. on Cavanaugh just east of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Police say a 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly she was hurt, but police told News 10 she was stable.
