Parke County, IN

Comments / 6

Brent Holsinger
3d ago

we met him Thursday, over 6000lbs. pressed over the festival, ALL BY HAND

Reply(1)
5
WTHI

This Terre Haute charity is gearing up for the holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A charity group is prepping for Christmas in Terre Haute. The Catholic Charities Christmas Store held registration for Christmas shopping on Monday. The Christmas Store is located at 1440 Locust Street. The store offers clothing, toys, and other household items. People could register for a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies host a Trunk or Treat!

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is already in the Halloween spirit!. On Sunday, the Moon Lite Drive-In in Terre Haute was packed with hundreds of families all decked out in their best Halloween costumes. This is all part of the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies Annual Trunk or...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New event center opens in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
MARSHALL, IL
WTHI

"150 years ago, this was all total wilderness" - Friends of the Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi historic site gather to share Native American culture and traditions

FAIRBANKS, Ind. (WTHI) - One local group is gathering to honor Native American traditions and remember the area's early history. Friends of the Waapaahsaiki Siipiiwi Native American Mounds Park, have gathered to celebrate the existence of the park. But, they're also here to promote the park's history. It started with...
FAIRBANKS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Gwendolyn Lee Cakery is named Indy Best’s Cake

It’s a taste of sweet success for Beech Grove’s Gwendolyn Lee Cakery!. The business was voted Indy’s Best Cake by FOX59 viewers. “To have the best cake in Indy is an honor,” said Liz Thompson, owner and cake artist. Gwendolyn Lee Cakery, which is located at...
BEECH GROVE, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves

INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch

With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Indiana State University celebrates Homecoming 2022!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's one of the biggest weekends of the year for students at Indiana State University. Let's take a look at this year's ISU Homecoming celebrations. Thousands of students, families, and alumni came out to celebrate Homecoming 2022 in downtown Terre Haute on Saturday. Our News...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development

To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Charities need clothing donations ahead of Winter

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over in West Terre Haute, Helping Hands offers discounted clothing to the community. As of Wednesday, only 5 girls’ coats are available in the store and none for boys. Board Member, Shirley Herrington, said the store needs men’s, women’s and kid’s clothing....
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN

