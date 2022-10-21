Read full article on original website
Brent Holsinger
3d ago
we met him Thursday, over 6000lbs. pressed over the festival, ALL BY HAND
WTHI
"Best year I've ever had" Vendors, businesses reflect on a successful Covered Bridge Festival
MANSFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday was the final day of the Covered Bridge Festival. Dozens of vendors say this year is a year to remember. As the festival wraps up, many businesses and vendors are saying this year was a record year. Tony Spaulding has carved things out of wood...
WTHI
This Terre Haute charity is gearing up for the holiday season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A charity group is prepping for Christmas in Terre Haute. The Catholic Charities Christmas Store held registration for Christmas shopping on Monday. The Christmas Store is located at 1440 Locust Street. The store offers clothing, toys, and other household items. People could register for a...
WTHI
Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies host a Trunk or Treat!
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is already in the Halloween spirit!. On Sunday, the Moon Lite Drive-In in Terre Haute was packed with hundreds of families all decked out in their best Halloween costumes. This is all part of the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies Annual Trunk or...
WTHI
The Hymera community is coming together to raise money for the local library
HYMERA, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley library was in jeopardy of closing, but now the Hymera community is stepping up to save it!. On Sunday, the Hymera Community library hosted a Neptune Foods Jonah Fish Sandwich Fundraiser. The library has been serving the residents of Sullivan for nearly 40...
Inside Indiana Business
Covered Bridge Festival brings economic boon to Parke County
It’s the largest festival in Indiana… the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. We have more on the bottom-line impact the festival has on western Indiana.
WTHI
"A Night at the Museum" - Vigo County Historical Society celebrates 100th anniversary
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you were driving through downtown Terre Haute Saturday night, you may not have believed your eyes!. Teddy Roosevelt was alive and well on horseback, but for one night only. The Vigo County History Center held an "A Night at the Museum" fundraiser. It was...
Current Publishing
Carmel couple leads efforts to bring holiday cheer to Hamilton County families
Jay Kern wants to make sure Christmas cheer comes to Hamilton County families in need. “I think there is a misconception that there is no need for support in this area because everybody’s rich,” Kern said. “That’s truly not the case. There are 14,000 people that fall below the poverty line.”
WTHI
New event center opens in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
WTHI
"150 years ago, this was all total wilderness" - Friends of the Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi historic site gather to share Native American culture and traditions
FAIRBANKS, Ind. (WTHI) - One local group is gathering to honor Native American traditions and remember the area's early history. Friends of the Waapaahsaiki Siipiiwi Native American Mounds Park, have gathered to celebrate the existence of the park. But, they're also here to promote the park's history. It started with...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
Fox 59
Gwendolyn Lee Cakery is named Indy Best’s Cake
It’s a taste of sweet success for Beech Grove’s Gwendolyn Lee Cakery!. The business was voted Indy’s Best Cake by FOX59 viewers. “To have the best cake in Indy is an honor,” said Liz Thompson, owner and cake artist. Gwendolyn Lee Cakery, which is located at...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 17 to October 22
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 17, 2022 to October 22, 2022. Meadow’s Café, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food items in cooler held past 7 days. Establishments with No Violations. Bar...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Final Demolition Derby Of The Season Held Saturday At Clinton County Fairgrounds
The final demolition derby of the season was held Saturday afternoon at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. There were a lot of spectators in attendance to enjoy the show and sunshine. The first heat was Power Wheels for 8 young drivers in which they were all winners and received a bag...
trekmovie.com
Watch: Kate Mulgrew Visits The Captain Janeway Monument In Bloomington, Indiana
Bloomington, Indiana is the future birthplace of Captain Kathryn Janeway of Star Trek: Voyager, and the city recently erected a monument in Janeway’s honor. Today Kate Mulgrew visited Janeway, and you can watch video of the visit plus a Q&A session she held later. Mulgrew visits Janeway. The Janeway...
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves
INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
WTHI
Linton nursing home wants to know what you think of its rebranding efforts
LINTON. Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley nursing home is looking for your input. Glenburn Home in Linton is surveying the community. The home hopes to get feedback about its rebranding process. You can give your opinions on the home's logo and brand recognition. Check out this link to let...
WTHI
Indiana State University celebrates Homecoming 2022!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's one of the biggest weekends of the year for students at Indiana State University. Let's take a look at this year's ISU Homecoming celebrations. Thousands of students, families, and alumni came out to celebrate Homecoming 2022 in downtown Terre Haute on Saturday. Our News...
Inside Indiana Business
Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development
To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
mymixfm.com
Charities need clothing donations ahead of Winter
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over in West Terre Haute, Helping Hands offers discounted clothing to the community. As of Wednesday, only 5 girls’ coats are available in the store and none for boys. Board Member, Shirley Herrington, said the store needs men’s, women’s and kid’s clothing....
