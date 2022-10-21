Russell Westbrook is listed as doubtful for the Los Angeles Lakers' road game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday because of left hamstring soreness, the team announced. Westbrook was limited to five minutes in the Lakers' preseason finale because of the hamstring issue and later said that coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in that game could have contributed to the injury.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO