Snohomish County, WA

Deadline Nov. 30 to apply for Edmonds School District Highly Capable Program testing

The deadline is Nov. 30 for families interested in having students tested for the Edmonds School District’s Highly Capable/Gifted Program for grades 1-6. The full-time elementary district program is located at Terrace Park Elementary. The Gifted Middle School Program is at Brier Terrace Middle School and has a mix of self-contained and combined classes for seventh- and eighth-grade students. These programs are for students who perform or show potential for performing at significantly advanced academic levels when compared with others of their age, experiences or environments.
EDMONDS, WA
Reminder: Small Business Summit at Lynnwood Convention Center Oct. 26

Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries for the North Puget Sound Small Business Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Businesses from across the region will be represented during a full day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall to access resources and networking opportunities. Admission costs $25...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Alleged shooter in Daleway Park homicide arrested in Tacoma

The second suspect and alleged shooter from the Daleway Park homicide was arrested by detectives of the Lynnwood Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the Tacoma area. The suspect, a 24-year-old male from Tacoma, was arrested without incident and booked...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Playtime: Storybook Theater comes to Edmonds, plus Dia de los Muertos drawing class

After being thrilled it finally rained, moving the smoke out of our area, it didn’t take long to remember what it’s like to navigate daily activities when it’s wet out. School pick-up took longer than it did before, and the school dance I just did the drop-off carpool for required jackets and even an umbrella. I don’t mind it and look forward to this time of year, but if you’re looking to burn off some pre-nap energy or have a small athlete to cheer on, things look a lot different this weekend.
EDMONDS, WA

