Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council Oct. 24 set to continue 2023-24 city budget presentations, vote on 2023-28 utility rates
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Oct. 24 business meeting is set to receive more presentations regarding the city’s 2023-24 preliminary budget, among other agenda items. The council received the proposed budget at its Oct. 10 meeting and is hearing staff budget presentations until Oct. 31. The council...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council hears more budget presentations, discusses Lynnwood’s recreational marijuana store ban
The Lynnwood City Council at its special meeting held Wednesday, Oct. 29 received two more presentations regarding the city’s 2023-24 proposed biennial budget. The first presentation was from Development and Business Services (DBS) Director David Kleitsch. According to Kleitsch, not a lot of changes are coming to the department in the next two years.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood nurse committed to improving health care in West African homeland
A Lynnwood man recognized for his work as a registered nurse and as an outstanding alumnus of his college said the honors have inspired him to give back to both his local community as well as his home country of The Gambia. Malick Krubally grew up wanting to become a...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Deadline Nov. 30 to apply for Edmonds School District Highly Capable Program testing
The deadline is Nov. 30 for families interested in having students tested for the Edmonds School District’s Highly Capable/Gifted Program for grades 1-6. The full-time elementary district program is located at Terrace Park Elementary. The Gifted Middle School Program is at Brier Terrace Middle School and has a mix of self-contained and combined classes for seventh- and eighth-grade students. These programs are for students who perform or show potential for performing at significantly advanced academic levels when compared with others of their age, experiences or environments.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Reminder: Small Business Summit at Lynnwood Convention Center Oct. 26
Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries for the North Puget Sound Small Business Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Businesses from across the region will be represented during a full day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall to access resources and networking opportunities. Admission costs $25...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Alleged shooter in Daleway Park homicide arrested in Tacoma
The second suspect and alleged shooter from the Daleway Park homicide was arrested by detectives of the Lynnwood Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the Tacoma area. The suspect, a 24-year-old male from Tacoma, was arrested without incident and booked...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Playtime: Storybook Theater comes to Edmonds, plus Dia de los Muertos drawing class
After being thrilled it finally rained, moving the smoke out of our area, it didn’t take long to remember what it’s like to navigate daily activities when it’s wet out. School pick-up took longer than it did before, and the school dance I just did the drop-off carpool for required jackets and even an umbrella. I don’t mind it and look forward to this time of year, but if you’re looking to burn off some pre-nap energy or have a small athlete to cheer on, things look a lot different this weekend.
Comments / 0