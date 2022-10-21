Police investigating double homicide Thursday in St. Paul

BringMeTheNews

Two people were killed in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, with police confirming that the slayings mark the 30th and 31st known homicides in the city this year.

According to police, officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of Lawson ave. E around 4:30 p.m., where two people had been found injured and unresponsive.

Officers first to the home found two men suffering from life-threatening injuries and both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say how the men were killed.

Thursday's incident happened less than a half-mile from where a quintuple shooting left three people dead last month.

The identities of the victims haven't been provided and police did not announce any suspects or arrests.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.