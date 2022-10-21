Delaware lawmakers will not devote a session this week to considering a bill related to healthcare coverage for retired state workers. The State Employee Benefit Committee has voted to extend the current state-managed "Special Medic-Fill Supplement Plan" for up to 12 months. The same panel earlier this year voted in favor of a switch to Medicare Advantage, but last week a judge issued a stay of the transition to the privately-managed plan, which many saw as inferior.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO