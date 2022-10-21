ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Update: Del. General Assembly will NOT consider retiree health insurance measure this week

Delaware lawmakers will not devote a session this week to considering a bill related to healthcare coverage for retired state workers. The State Employee Benefit Committee has voted to extend the current state-managed "Special Medic-Fill Supplement Plan" for up to 12 months. The same panel earlier this year voted in favor of a switch to Medicare Advantage, but last week a judge issued a stay of the transition to the privately-managed plan, which many saw as inferior.
Delaware faring better than other states in containing avian flu

With the number of chickens and turkeys affected nationwide this year by the H5N1 strain of avian flu approaching 50 million, agriculture officials and producers in Delaware remain on high alert for the deadly bird virus. Stacey Hoffman from the Delaware Department of Agriculture said since an early outbreak at...
