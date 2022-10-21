Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Del. General Assembly will NOT consider retiree health insurance measure this week
Delaware lawmakers will not devote a session this week to considering a bill related to healthcare coverage for retired state workers. The State Employee Benefit Committee has voted to extend the current state-managed "Special Medic-Fill Supplement Plan" for up to 12 months. The same panel earlier this year voted in favor of a switch to Medicare Advantage, but last week a judge issued a stay of the transition to the privately-managed plan, which many saw as inferior.
WDEL 1150AM
Medicare Advantage alternative bill introduced in Delaware General Assembly for Wed. session
Developments are expected soon on the legislative and judicial fronts regarding the future of the State of Delaware's program to convert to a Medicare Advantage plan, affecting more than 30,000 state retirees and their families. The Special Medicfill Supplement plan would be replaced with a Medicare Advantage plan that many...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware faring better than other states in containing avian flu
With the number of chickens and turkeys affected nationwide this year by the H5N1 strain of avian flu approaching 50 million, agriculture officials and producers in Delaware remain on high alert for the deadly bird virus. Stacey Hoffman from the Delaware Department of Agriculture said since an early outbreak at...
WDEL 1150AM
Troopers seek suspect(s) after shooting outside Concord Pike Acme
Whoever shot a man in a grocery store parking lot on Concord Pike Friday night is still at large, and Delaware State Police hope you can help them track the suspect, or suspects, down. A silver or gray 4-door mid-size SUV pulled up near the victim's car in the parking...
