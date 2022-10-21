Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Reilly Carroll of Jack’s location in Geraldine, AL earns next year of Biscuit Bragging rights
BIRMINGHAM (Oct. 20, 2022) – Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 220 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, has crowned the company’s 23rd Annual Biscuit Bakeoff champion at a finalist event held in the Magic City. Selected from seven regional employee finalists, Reilly Carroll of Jack’s in Geraldine was awarded the company championship from a panel of judges based on her biscuit’s height and diameter, pan color consistency and overall taste.
Here’s how to get an early start on ringing in the 2022 Magic City Classic
The countdown is on for the largest Historically Black College and University football game in the country. In less than a week, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off in the 81st annual Magic City Classic. The historic rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Hornets returns to Birmingham’s Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Florence shuts out Sparkman for 6th-straight win
Class 7A, No. 10-ranked Florence proved its first appearance in the AHSAA poll in seven years was no fluke while serving notice the Falcons will be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming playoffs. Florence scored two touchdowns in the game’s first nine minutes Friday and shut down...
Alabama Original: Huntsville's historic Lowry House
The wedding bells ring at Huntsville's historic Lowry House. "We do tours, we have parties, even weddings," owner Jane Tippett said. The historic venue is filled with Huntsville history. "Everything in the house is original, the floors and all," Tippett said. Century-old pieces line the walls of the house on...
Somerville man identified in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - - - One man is dead after an apparent drowning in Guntersville.
Huntsville church wants to increase voter turnout in November
One man dies in apparent drowning at Lake Guntersville. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest. Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-less facility.
Huntsville eyes interim police chief for top job
Nearly eight months after the city’s police chief retired, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle still isn’t ready to name publicly a nominee for the position. But in private, the mayor has asked for city council support for Kirk Giles, the deputy chief who has served as the acting chief since Mark McMurray retired in March.
Flower Friday: What’s good about the Goldenrod
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On a chilly fall day, we don’t always think about the flowers that are still blooming around us. One of those is the Goldenrod, a gorgeous golden flower that blooms in many different soils and climates. Matt Candeias from Huntsville Botanical Garden says the honey-scented flowers represent good luck and a pioneering spirit!
First responders on scene of Jordan Lane wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane. The wreck happened in the area of Jordan Lane and Twin Oaks Drive. At this time, traffic is moving through the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.
Powerball hits 10th largest jackpot in its history; Alabamians cross state lines for chance to win
Saturday's Powerball Jackpot is now the 10th largest in games history, according to Powerball. The winning prize: $580 million, that's a $287 million cash-out prize. When the MegaMillions or Powerball gets high, TNT in Ardmore knows there will be nonstop foot traffic. One Alabama man, Joe Robbins, has to cross...
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown Huntsville
There is exciting news announced for Starbucks coffee lovers in Huntsville, AL. This nationwide chain is set to be built inside a future Marriot hotel. It will be the largest location in Alabama and conveniently across the street from the Von Braun Civic Center.
Athens business sees economic boost thanks to storytelling festival
The 16th annual Athens Storytelling Festival has wrapped up. Some of the nation’s most highly acclaimed storytellers made their way to Athens for the event. Waay31 caught up with a local business who is glad the festival is back. Village Pizza is downtown Athens says normally this time of...
Pregnant woman killed in north Alabama accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
1 injured in Sunday shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence
One person was injured in a Sunday shooting in Huntsville. It happened about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Providence Main Street. The Huntsville Police Department says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is...
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash
A two-vehicle crash near Skyline left one dead and sent two to the hospital on Wednesday.
“Our work lies beyond the sky”: Marshall Space Flight Center set to demolish historic building
NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center is gearing up to demolish one of the most notable buildings on its campus.
Missing Nashville woman found safe in Sheffield
A 65-year-old woman who was missing from Cheatham County, Tennessee was found safe by authorities in Sheffield.
$110 million Anthem House to cater to underserved Huntsville residents
A $110 million mixed-use building going up in Huntsville’s MidCity district will cater to an underserved group of residents, according to its developers. “This is what we call a multifamily hospitality project,” said RCP Senior Director of Development Nadia Niakossary of the 330-unit Anthem House. The project is under construction on University Drive near Trader Joe’s, Top Golf, the Orion Amphitheater and multiple restaurants.
