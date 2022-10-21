ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elmoreautauganews.com

Reilly Carroll of Jack’s location in Geraldine, AL earns next year of Biscuit Bragging rights

BIRMINGHAM (Oct. 20, 2022) – Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 220 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, has crowned the company’s 23rd Annual Biscuit Bakeoff champion at a finalist event held in the Magic City. Selected from seven regional employee finalists, Reilly Carroll of Jack’s in Geraldine was awarded the company championship from a panel of judges based on her biscuit’s height and diameter, pan color consistency and overall taste.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Florence shuts out Sparkman for 6th-straight win

Class 7A, No. 10-ranked Florence proved its first appearance in the AHSAA poll in seven years was no fluke while serving notice the Falcons will be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming playoffs. Florence scored two touchdowns in the game’s first nine minutes Friday and shut down...
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Huntsville's historic Lowry House

The wedding bells ring at Huntsville's historic Lowry House. "We do tours, we have parties, even weddings," owner Jane Tippett said. The historic venue is filled with Huntsville history. "Everything in the house is original, the floors and all," Tippett said. Century-old pieces line the walls of the house on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville church wants to increase voter turnout in November

One man dies in apparent drowning at Lake Guntersville. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest. Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-less facility. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT. The Von Braun Center announced on Friday that it will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville eyes interim police chief for top job

Nearly eight months after the city’s police chief retired, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle still isn’t ready to name publicly a nominee for the position. But in private, the mayor has asked for city council support for Kirk Giles, the deputy chief who has served as the acting chief since Mark McMurray retired in March.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Flower Friday: What’s good about the Goldenrod

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On a chilly fall day, we don’t always think about the flowers that are still blooming around us. One of those is the Goldenrod, a gorgeous golden flower that blooms in many different soils and climates. Matt Candeias from Huntsville Botanical Garden says the honey-scented flowers represent good luck and a pioneering spirit!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

First responders on scene of Jordan Lane wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane. The wreck happened in the area of Jordan Lane and Twin Oaks Drive. At this time, traffic is moving through the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens business sees economic boost thanks to storytelling festival

The 16th annual Athens Storytelling Festival has wrapped up. Some of the nation’s most highly acclaimed storytellers made their way to Athens for the event. Waay31 caught up with a local business who is glad the festival is back. Village Pizza is downtown Athens says normally this time of...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured in Sunday shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence

One person was injured in a Sunday shooting in Huntsville. It happened about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Providence Main Street. The Huntsville Police Department says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

$110 million Anthem House to cater to underserved Huntsville residents

A $110 million mixed-use building going up in Huntsville’s MidCity district will cater to an underserved group of residents, according to its developers. “This is what we call a multifamily hospitality project,” said RCP Senior Director of Development Nadia Niakossary of the 330-unit Anthem House. The project is under construction on University Drive near Trader Joe’s, Top Golf, the Orion Amphitheater and multiple restaurants.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy