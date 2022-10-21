ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

KPBS

Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Proposed 259-unit apartment complex in Del Mar sparks controversy

DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new proposal called “Seaside Ridge” is sparking controversy among Del Mar residents. The proposal is for a new development that will bring 259 units to the beachside community, with 85 of them being rent-restricted. The City of Del Mar votes for Democrats...
DEL MAR, CA
inewsource

Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up

As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Mixed reviews for homeless in El Cajon motels

So far this past year, the El Cajon's Police Department responded to 7,379 calls for service related to homelessness which is a "massive jump compared to approximately 2,500 calls in 2014," posted the city of El Cajon's Facebook page last week. Part of the reason for the near triple uptick...
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

California leaders take part in Binational Event in Mexico City

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a two-year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 100 business, community and government leaders from San Diego and Baja California have arrived in Mexico City to promote U.S.-Mexico relations and binational business issues, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce announced today. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Fake Call Turns into a Civil Disturbance (WARNING LANGUAGE) | San Diego

10.23.2022 | 1:00 PM | SAN DIEGO – 911 Dispatchers received an anonymous call about a male who had a concealed handgun in his waistband at the Humbertos’ Taco shop on S. 43rd St. Officers responded in mass as there was an Officer involved shooting at this exact location on 10-18-22 When the officers arrived, they found a large group of males waiting for them. Officers detained two of the males and the detainees and the group became extremely hostile toward the officers. After several minutes, no gun was found and the 2 males were released. The group and the 2 males who were detained continued with their hostilities toward the officers as the officers started to de-escalate the situation. The group went into the street and after being ordered to get out of the street, the group refused and the officers left the area. This situation is thought to have been a set-up to confront the officers about the killing of Derrick Weatherspoon who fired on officers and was shot & killed by the officers. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

A year without a car in San Diego

According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years

A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA

