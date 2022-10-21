Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells continues to fight inequitable distribution of homeless into El Cajon
EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon is one of San Diego’s County’s largest constituencies, one that represents San Diego in its diversity, differing cultures, and split political makeup. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers,...
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
kusi.com
Proposed 259-unit apartment complex in Del Mar sparks controversy
DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new proposal called “Seaside Ridge” is sparking controversy among Del Mar residents. The proposal is for a new development that will bring 259 units to the beachside community, with 85 of them being rent-restricted. The City of Del Mar votes for Democrats...
Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up
As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
San Diego weekly Reader
Mixed reviews for homeless in El Cajon motels
So far this past year, the El Cajon's Police Department responded to 7,379 calls for service related to homelessness which is a "massive jump compared to approximately 2,500 calls in 2014," posted the city of El Cajon's Facebook page last week. Part of the reason for the near triple uptick...
kusi.com
California leaders take part in Binational Event in Mexico City
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a two-year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 100 business, community and government leaders from San Diego and Baja California have arrived in Mexico City to promote U.S.-Mexico relations and binational business issues, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce announced today. The...
kusi.com
SDUSD Board Trustee Richard Barrera: Students experienced a difficult transition back to school
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Students in the San Diego Unified School District either meeting or exceeding state standards in English language arts and mathematics declined by 4% and 7.4%, respectively, since 2019, district officials announced earlier this month. The figures come from the California Smarter Balanced Assessments, which reflect...
onscene.tv
Fake Call Turns into a Civil Disturbance (WARNING LANGUAGE) | San Diego
10.23.2022 | 1:00 PM | SAN DIEGO – 911 Dispatchers received an anonymous call about a male who had a concealed handgun in his waistband at the Humbertos’ Taco shop on S. 43rd St. Officers responded in mass as there was an Officer involved shooting at this exact location on 10-18-22 When the officers arrived, they found a large group of males waiting for them. Officers detained two of the males and the detainees and the group became extremely hostile toward the officers. After several minutes, no gun was found and the 2 males were released. The group and the 2 males who were detained continued with their hostilities toward the officers as the officers started to de-escalate the situation. The group went into the street and after being ordered to get out of the street, the group refused and the officers left the area. This situation is thought to have been a set-up to confront the officers about the killing of Derrick Weatherspoon who fired on officers and was shot & killed by the officers. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
San Diego weekly Reader
A year without a car in San Diego
According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
eastcountymagazine.org
TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON
October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
NBC San Diego
Pacific Beach Restaurant Burglarized, Property Crime on the Rise in San Diego
The owner of San Diego Sliders Company, a restaurant in Pacific Beach, is taking new security measures after a burglar broke in and took cash from the register. Surveillance video captured the crime, but the suspect has not been arrested. The burglary comes during a challenging financial time. Like many...
Rail Service Between Oceanside and San Diego Scheduled to Resume
Coastal rail service remains suspended north of the North County Transit District service area in San Diego Monday.
Veteran ends walk across America in San Diego
Kenny Mintz, a veteran, started his walk across America in Washington D.C in April and finished in Encinitas this weekend. His walk across the U.S was to raise funds for pancreatic cancer and several veteran organizations.
NBC San Diego
Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years
A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
chulavistatoday.com
SDSU, City of San Diego move forward with Mission Valley bridge project over San Diego River
San Diego State University is expected to soon get started on its historical project of building a bridge that crosses over the San Diego River in the Mission Valley area. This project becomes a part of the university's site purchase which is named as SDSU Mission Valley. Councilmember Raul Campillo...
Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club now accepting grant funding applications from community-based nonprofits
The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club (RSFGC) invites neighborhood community-based, nonprofit (501c3) organizations located in San Diego County to submit a Request for Proposal (RFP) for grant funding.
Resident, dog displaced after fire destroys South Bay trailer
One person and their dog were displaced Sunday night when their trailer caught fire in National City.
North County community still waiting for wildfire evacuation routes
More than 15 years after the Witch Creek Fire, one North County community is still waiting on new evacuation routes.
South Bay residents invited to celebrate Día de Los Muertos in National City, San Ysidro
South Bay residents are invited to celebrate Día de Los Muertos in National City and San Ysidro, said Media Director Meredith Gibson of Public Strategies in a press release.
