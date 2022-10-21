Topeka YWCA wraps up ‘week without violence’ with poetry speak-out

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A local non-profit is working to help empower survivors of domestic violence with a week of events.

The YWCA of Northeast Kansas held a poetry speak-out today as part of its “Week without violence” initiative.

Washburn students, staff and members of the community met at Washburn University to read poems in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Each October, the YWCA hosts events like this and this year’s theme was “Centering Survivors.”

“We’re using this event as a way to speak out and speak up on the issues of domestic violence and dating violence,” YWCA’s Public Education Coordinator, Emily Steinel said. “And also allowing a space to be able to empower survivors and support survivors not just through this event today, but through the month and really 365 days of the year.”

The YWCA will also hold a rally outside the Capitol Building tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. as a wrap-up to its “Week Without Violence.”

