Read full article on original website
Related
Peloton drops Kanye West music from platform after antisemitic remarks
The exodus of sponsors and brands associated with rapper Kanye West continued Wednesday with Peloton announcing it would no longer play the rapper’s music in any new classes as a result of his antisemitic comments on social media. In a statement to Pelobuddy, a website that covers the fitness company, Peloton said it had “indefinitely […]
‘Love Is Blind’ Creator Explains Importance of Airing Andrew’s Fake Tears, Nancy and Bartise’s Abortion Disagreement and More
SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from Season 3 of “Love Is Blind,” now streaming on Netflix. Ever since “Love Is Blind” debuted on Netflix, it’s been a hit that viewers can’t get enough of. Season 3 is no different, already climbing the streaming service’s Top 10 chart. In fact, the CEO of Kinetic Content, the company behind the show, says it’s “the best season ever” — thanks to the vulnerable cast. “They were really real, raw and honest and embraced the entire journey of trying to find love and seeing whether the love that they had found could sustain the obstacles that...
These popular Chrome extensions can hijack your browser, so delete them
As dangerous as the Google Play store can be for Android devices, the Chrome Web Store is just as risky if you aren’t careful. On Sunday, the cybersecurity team at Guardio Labs alerted Chrome users to a new campaign that lets hackers hijack browsers using extensions. Over a million users have downloaded the malicious extensions already.
Comments / 0