Cloud County, KS

Man allegedly pretending to be deputy, Kansas sheriff warns

By Matthew Self
 5 days ago

CLOUD COUNTY ( KSNT ) – A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about an individual who is allegedly impersonating a Kansas deputy.

The Cloud County Sheriff says their office has received reports of a man driving an unmarked Dodge Durango who’s attempting to pull over drivers. The man identified himself as a Deputy Hawthorn. The sheriff says there are no deputies with that name who work for the agency.

Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu

All patrol vehicles are marked with Cloud County Sheriff’s Department decals. If you question the validity of an attempted traffic stop, please contact Cloud County Dispatch at 785-243-3131. Dispatchers can validate whether a deputy is attempting to make a stop. If you are concerned for your safety, you are advised to drive until you are in a safe place and call dispatch.

