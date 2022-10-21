Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Related
Locals Are All Still Mourning The Loss of Bill’s Pizza in Maine
Every local in every city has their favorite spot. Their go-to grocery store, a favorite beach, the best place in town for tacos, and the bar with their favorite brews on tap. Bill’s Pizza was that spot for many locals in Maine. Bill Kinsman brought family and friends together...
My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS
Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
No Reason Given for Closure of Falmouth’s Bueno Loco on Route One
There was a warning, but no reason. Bueno Loco posted on their Facebook page on September 21, a pretty simple and to-the-point message:. We will be closing our doors at the end of the month; our last day will be Friday September 30th. A new restaurant tenant will be coming...
Big Apple Convenience Store in Windham, Maine Begins Major Renovation
The Big Apple Store near the Windham Mall on Route 302 has closed its gas pumps in preparation for a major renovation that will transform it into a larger, more modern convenience store. C.N. Brown based in South Paris, Maine owns the 73 Big Apple stores in Maine and New...
Just in Time for Black Friday, New Auburn Target Opens November 6
This is where the old Kmart lived for years at 603 Center Street in Auburn. It took almost two years and almost 10 million dollars to renovate the store, but it's almost ready!. This will be the sixth Target to open in Maine joining Augusta, Bangor, Biddeford, South Portland, and...
Travel Publication Names Binga’s the Best Chicken Wing Joint in the State of Maine
Congratulations are in order for one of southern Maine's most popular spots for wings and, well, zingers. Binga's Wingas, known for its tasty food and clever marketing, was named the best chicken wing joint in the state by human interest site Travel Pulse. The site had this to say about...
Watch This Incredible Time-Lapse of a Rare New England Blue Lobster Molting
How about a little science for the win. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, posted this incredible video recently. The center shared it on a "holiday" of sorts up here in northern New England. That's right, this year's National Lobster Day was all about the blue guys on the center's social media.
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate About Bathrooms in Portland’s Monument Square
It's unfortunately a problem we've probably all run into at one point or another. You're out and about in Portland, strolling up and down Monument Square either enjoying the weather or window shopping (or actual shopping) when all of a sudden -- it hits. The urge to go to the...
Video Shows Incredible History of Old Orchard Beach’s Pier and Amusement Park
A video posted earlier this year on YouTube is an incredible example of Maine's rich history. Shared by a channel named Finally Found Film, the video features an iconic piece of Old Orchard Beach's past. That giant banana boat-looking contraption was part of Noah's Arc funhouse. The massive teeter-totter was just part of the larger funhouse located right by the ocean at Palace Playland.
Can You Guess What This New Item for Sale at the Portland Sea Dogs Store is?
Something new popped up online today in the Sea Dogs store that had me scratching my head for a minute trying to figure out what it was. If you've never been to the official shop at Hadlock Field or visited the merchandise store at PortlandSeaDogs.com, your missing out on some really cool stuff that every Sea Dogs fan should get their hands on.
Famous Fashion Designer Michael Kors Stops by This Maine Clam Shack
The Clam Shack in Kennebunk, Maine, certainly seems to be a hot spot with celebrities. Granted, Maine is a great destination place in general, so you're bound to get famous people enjoying all the state has to offer while getting a break from their day-to-day craziness. But a bunch of...
This Obscure Lewiston, Maine, Pub is Putting Everyone in the Halloween Spirit
This new drinkery and café in Lewiston, Maine, is leveling up the Halloween spirit and pulling many outsiders in to experience their obscure style and entertainment. After their grand opening, Obscura Café & Drinkery has kicked it up a notch to celebrate the Halloween season, and they have so much to offer all Mainers.
NTSB: Engine ‘Didn’t Sound Healthy’ Before Arundel, Maine, Plane Crash
The plane carrying the owner and president of a construction company was flying low, and its engine didn't sound healthy moments before it crashed in Arundel, Maine, on October 5, according to a preliminary report by the NTSB. The pilot, Eldon Morrison, 81, of Yarmouth, and passenger Paul Koziell, 55,...
New Terrifying Horror Movie, ‘Terrifier 2′, Even Has Stephen King Talking
If you are not into gore, then the movie "Terrifier" may not be your cup of tea. The movie follows the character (killer) Art the Clown, who is nothing like Pennywise the Clown. In the movie "Terrifier," Art the Clown is seen as a man painting his face and dressing up as a clown. He goes out and stalks two women before going on a mass killing spree (filled with gore).
This Smart Maine Dog Came to a Woman’s Rescue After She Lost Her Keys
Do any of you do the triple check only to realize you can't find your keys? And then you're looking everywhere for them, and of course, they've pulled a Houdini on you. We've all probably lost our keys at some time or another, and that happened to be the case for a woman in Brunswick, Maine.
The Original Pink Power Ranger Amy Jo Johnson Was in Portland, Maine
If you ever watched "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" back in the '90s, then you most likely had a favorite Power Ranger. If in fact you did have a favorite Power Ranger and it was the Pink Ranger, otherwise known as Kimberly Hart, then you will want to know that she was hanging out in Portland, Maine, over the weekend.
Best Parking Job of the Year? Mainers React to This Power Wheels Taking a Spot in Portland
If you happened to be in downtown Portland, Maine, on Temple Street this week, you would have done a double-take on this unique parking job. Yup, that's a Power Wheels vehicle taking up a valuable parking spot in Portland. Traffic and parking continue to be a problem in Portland. According...
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
Windham, Maine Police Warn of a Rash of Car Thefts in Cumberland County
The Windham Police Department posted a warning to their Facebook page on Monday for car owners to be aware of a series of car thefts recently in Cumberland County. Car thefts in Maine are something that we rarely worried about back in the 80s and 90s. We never locked our cars and oftentimes would leave the keys right in them. In fact, we never even locked our doors when we left the house. It was a different time when you knew all your neighbors, family and friends walked into your house unannounced and it was all good.
Maine is the Greatest State in the Country and Here’s the Proof
That was the magic number last week. In three days, that's the amount of money that was collected for the Maine Cancer Foundation. Last Wednesday, October 12 through Friday, October 14, was the 20th annual Cans for a Cure event held in the Maine Mall parking lot near the Jordan's Furniture entrance on Gorham Road in South Portland. And even though it was the 20th, it was my first.
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0