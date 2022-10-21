ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS

Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Video Shows Incredible History of Old Orchard Beach’s Pier and Amusement Park

A video posted earlier this year on YouTube is an incredible example of Maine's rich history. Shared by a channel named Finally Found Film, the video features an iconic piece of Old Orchard Beach's past. That giant banana boat-looking contraption was part of Noah's Arc funhouse. The massive teeter-totter was just part of the larger funhouse located right by the ocean at Palace Playland.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
New Terrifying Horror Movie, ‘Terrifier 2′, Even Has Stephen King Talking

If you are not into gore, then the movie "Terrifier" may not be your cup of tea. The movie follows the character (killer) Art the Clown, who is nothing like Pennywise the Clown. In the movie "Terrifier," Art the Clown is seen as a man painting his face and dressing up as a clown. He goes out and stalks two women before going on a mass killing spree (filled with gore).
PORTLAND, ME
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine

More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
Windham, Maine Police Warn of a Rash of Car Thefts in Cumberland County

The Windham Police Department posted a warning to their Facebook page on Monday for car owners to be aware of a series of car thefts recently in Cumberland County. Car thefts in Maine are something that we rarely worried about back in the 80s and 90s. We never locked our cars and oftentimes would leave the keys right in them. In fact, we never even locked our doors when we left the house. It was a different time when you knew all your neighbors, family and friends walked into your house unannounced and it was all good.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
Maine is the Greatest State in the Country and Here’s the Proof

That was the magic number last week. In three days, that's the amount of money that was collected for the Maine Cancer Foundation. Last Wednesday, October 12 through Friday, October 14, was the 20th annual Cans for a Cure event held in the Maine Mall parking lot near the Jordan's Furniture entrance on Gorham Road in South Portland. And even though it was the 20th, it was my first.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Portland, ME
