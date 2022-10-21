Read full article on original website
Fans React to Kelli Giddish’s Replacement on Law & Order: SVU
Writers for Law & Order: SVU are setting up Amanda Rollins to leave the 16th… The post Fans React to Kelli Giddish’s Replacement on Law & Order: SVU appeared first on Outsider.
Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?
For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
Our Condolences To Christopher Meloni's Kids, Who Are Having To Deal With All The Law And Order ‘Zaddy’ Memes
Amid Christopher Meloni's Zaddy era, his kids are dealing with all of the Law & Order memes about it.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character
Chicago Fire promos teased all week that someone may not survive Wednesday’s episode. And now… The post ‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character appeared first on Outsider.
Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death
Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Faces BEING FORCED OUT After TV Show Bosses Complain About Gaffs, Testiness
It looks like Wheel of Fortune producers are getting closer and closer to showing Pat Sajak the door. According to a source, the show's bigwigs are fed up with his gaffes and testiness. Though the TV star's contract runs until 2025, the "network brass and top-level producers have come down hard on him and read him the riot act," an insider said. "Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior. Now now one, with the possible exception of his partner Vanna White thinks he's good for the...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Walked Out of an Interview With the ‘Titanic’ Casting Director
One of Eric Braeden's biggest acting roles was in James Cameron's 'Titanic,' where he played a wealthy man from first class.
Wheel of Fortune fans vow to boycott show & beg Pat Sajak be fired over his ‘unforgivable’ behavior towards contestants
PAT Sajak has angered fans for his actions while hosting Sunday's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Viewers of the program took to Twitter to voice their frustrations about the game show host. It all started after the 75-year-old shut down a contestant for calling him by a strange name...
The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who've Moved to Great American Family, Including Candace Cameron Bure!
Newly rebranded network, Great American Family, has been making waves among fans of the family rom-com and specifically those associated with Hallmark Channel. Previously known as Great American Country, the network was bought by a group of investors that includes former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott. The network was rebranded...
An 'America's Got Talent' Series Is Canceled, Simon Cowell Says
America's Got Talent mastermind Simon Cowell said the latest spinoff, America's Got Talent: Extreme, will not return for a second season, at least if he has anything to say about it. In a resurfaced interview from September, Cowell said he thought the show pushed death-defying stunts too far. The production was rocked by tragedy when veteran escape artist Jonathan Goodwin nearly died in a rehearsal accident. Goodwin survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down.
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives
Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
Fired `General Hospital' Actor Alleges ABC Wants to Harass His Supporters
Former "General Hospital" actor Ingo Rademacher, whose lawsuit against ABC alleges he was wrongfully fired after 25 years with the show for statements regarding the network's vaccine directive, says he will fight the network's efforts to find out who supported him in his views.
Barbara Walters’ Dementia Leaves Ex-'The View' Star Frail & Fading Away In NYC Apartment, Sources Reveal
Failing recluse Barbara Walters has been spending her final days in a tragic prison of pain, RadarOnline.com has learned. Whoopi Goldberg gave Barbara, 93, a birthday shoutout this week on The View but viewers raised questions about the legendary newscaster due to her being MIA since 2016. Article continues below...
‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen
American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner
The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
'Chrisley Knows Best': Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Rumors She's Dating a Country Singer
Savannah Chrisley has heard the rumors that she's dating a man of country music, but unfortunately for fans, she says those rumors aren't true — despite the fact that there may have once been a spark between the two of them. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 25, has recently been tied to "Prayed For You" singer Matt Stell after she and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles appeared in his music video in 2018, but Chrisley shut down speculation about any romance when asked about her love life.
Should B&B’s Brooke Logan Forgive Ridge When the Truth Comes Out?
Brooke will someday once again be in charge of her destiny. Should B&B’s Brooke Logan Forgive Ridge When the Truth Comes Out?Soap Hub. Right now, Brooke Logan Forrester is living her worst nightmare as her destiny has literally taken a turn. The Bold and the Beautiful heroine’s husband has walked out on her for reasons Brooke can’t comprehend.
