ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Suspect Taken into Custody After Family Dispute Call in Bakersfield

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a family dispute call early Wednesday morning involving a suspect possibly armed, according to the department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VINeb_0ih755iS00
Alexander Rodarte / KNN

Bakersfield PD was on the scene of a disturbance around 1:00 a.m. Oct. 19, at a residence on the 4100 block of Parker Avenue in the city of Bakersfield.

Officers responded with a BearCat and multiple police units as a precautionary measure, according to Bakersfield PD.

After an unknown period of time, the suspect emerged from the residence and cooperated with officers as he was taken into custody.

Bakersfield PD has no further details regarding the incident which is under investigation.

Alexander Rodarte, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield man arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft

A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and leading police officers on a chase, according to a BPD news release. BPD police officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft at 7:11 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue. Officers tried to stop a vehicle involved in the theft, but the driver didn't stop, the news release said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police searching for driver accused of deadly hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in south Bakersfield Friday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said the crash happened on October, 21, 2022 at around 8:12 p.m. in the 700 block of South H Street. Investigators said the driver of a gray GMC...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Killed in Bakersfield Hit-and-Run Collision

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision Friday night, Oct. 21, around 8:13 p.m. in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the location at South H and Belle Terrace where the victim was initially reported down on the roadway struck by an older model Yukon.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
police1.com

Retail, commercial crime 'totally gotten out of control': Calif. city mulls options to curb offenses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It starts off small — intoxicated people wandering off the streets into Jerry's Pizza and Pub. Some leave without any trouble, or comply with requests to go. But others create a ruckus at the longtime downtown Bakersfield eatery, which prompts customer complaints. That then leads to a loss of business, said Jose Jimenez, Jerry's Pizza general manager.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested for storage unit burglaries in Bakersfield after search warrant

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people, accused of several storage burglaries, were arrested Thursday after detectives executed a search warrant. On Thursday, October 20, 2022., detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Burglary and Street crimes division executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Roberts Lane. The search...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested following Bakersfield Police organized retail theft operation

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested following the Bakersfield Police Department’s organized retail theft operation. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted an organized retail theft operation for local businesses in Bakersfield. During the operation, detectives arrested 51-year-old...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police recover stolen French Bulldog, continues search for suspect

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police officers recover a stolen French Bulldog, but is searching for the alleged suspect. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10:29 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 Block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft investigation. BPD said...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Outlets at Tejon crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 […]
FORTUNA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested in shooting at Cutler Food Market, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A second suspect has now been arrested in connection to a shooting at a market in Cutler earlier this year, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 23-year-old Jesus Robledo of Orange Cove was arrested on Thursday for his involvement in the shooting. Shortly after midnight on August […]
CUTLER, CA
KGET

Wendy Howard not guilty of murder, jury deadlocks on manslaughter charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found Wendy Howard not guilty of murder in the shooting death of an ex-boyfriend who molested her teenage daughter, but did not reach an agreement on a voluntary manslaughter charge. The jury on Friday initially said it was “hopelessly deadlocked” on lesser charges of voluntary manslaughter […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare man arrested for drug sales, possession

PORTERVILLE – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and federal law enforcement put a stop to the operations of a Tulare man who was storing and selling narcotics while endangering a minor taking residence in his home. On Oct. 11, at Porterville’s South County Justice Center, the court sentenced Sergio...
TULARE, CA
KGET

Delano PD conducts a homicide investigation

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 32-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital. The police department said officers were dispatched to the Park Place Apartments on 5th Avenue in Delano for shots fired and a man down on Oct. 15 […]
DELANO, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy