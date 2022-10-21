Suspect Taken into Custody After Family Dispute Call in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a family dispute call early Wednesday morning involving a suspect possibly armed, according to the department.

Alexander Rodarte / KNN

Bakersfield PD was on the scene of a disturbance around 1:00 a.m. Oct. 19, at a residence on the 4100 block of Parker Avenue in the city of Bakersfield.

Officers responded with a BearCat and multiple police units as a precautionary measure, according to Bakersfield PD.

After an unknown period of time, the suspect emerged from the residence and cooperated with officers as he was taken into custody.

Bakersfield PD has no further details regarding the incident which is under investigation.

Alexander Rodarte, Video Journalist / KNN

