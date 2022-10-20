Read full article on original website
Related
winemag.com
How Many Ounces Are in a Shot Glass? It Varies
Tell us if this sounds familiar: You’re sipping on half-priced cocktails at happy hour—or taking advantage of the hotel bar on vacation, or living it up on a night out with friends—and someones shouts, “Shots! Shots! Shots!” The bartender lines up some shot glasses and fills them with booze. Partygoers knock them back, one by one.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Upworthy
Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
Facebook was making people feel like crap from the very beginning, new study reveals
Heading into the third-quarter earnings report that’s coming on Wednesday from Meta — the parent company whose holdings include the Facebook app as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the Meta Quest VR ecosystem — company CEO Mark Zuckerberg is still talking up Meta’s billion-dollar bet on the burgeoning metaverse. Though, how much longer he can keep that up is anyone’s guess at this point.
This woman is on a mission to bake recipes she finds on gravestones, says 'they’re to die for'
'These recipes feel like a more tactile, all-senses-included way to remember someone rather than only using your memory.'
Doing What You Can To Maximize Your Health
We all need to take care of our bodies. Our bodies are the vessels that get us through day-to-day life, allowing us to engage in the activities that we want to. We use our bodies for absolutely everything that we do, from work to socializing
winemag.com
The Best Tequilas for Every Kind of Drinker
All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. Tequila has been on a...
Comments / 0