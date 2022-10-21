Read full article on original website
RobertMarsha Farrell
5d ago
Murray better know that Kingsbury kept him playing when another coach would of been benching. Hopkins should have gotten 232 million. rff
Ur A Dumb Ass
5d ago
Kingsbury threatened to unplug Murray’s “Call of Duty” gaming device. FIRE GM KEIM!!!!
Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Gives Savage Response to Christian McCaffrey Trade
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he wasn't too worried when the San Francisco 49ers traded for running back Christian McCaffrey.
Dan Orlovsky Spirals On Camera as 'Get Up' Compares Daniel Jones and Lamar Jackson
Dan Orlovsky was shocked.
NFL Officials Help Buccaneers Lose 21-3 In Exchange for Mike Evans Autograph
Mike Evans took some time out with fans.
ESPN: That Mac Jones Pass Did Not Hit Our SkyCam
VIDEO: Mac Jones interception may have hit SkyCam wire.
Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’
One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again? Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Dolphins look to crank up offense against Lions
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made it through Sunday’s game without any issues. Now, he and his Miami Dolphins teammates want to
Devin Booker Sets Suns Franchise Record
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker set an early season Suns record for points scored through three games.
Vince Vaughn Says Peyton Manning Inspired the Football Scene in 'Wedding Crashers'
Vince Vaughn was the final guest on the Week 7 edition of the Monday Night Football ManningCast. Following Bill Burr and Barack Obama, Vaughn was under a lot of
NFL Says Officials and Mike Evans Simply Trying to Coordinate Golf Lessons So Don't Worry About It
Nothing to see here, folks.
Bill Belichick Explains Decision to Bench Mac Jones
Bill Belichick addressed benching Mac Jones in favor of Bailey Zappe.
Amazon's Thursday Night Football Ratings Are Plummeting
Amazon Prime's ratings for Thursday Night Football are falling rapidly.
