Monmouth County News Briefs, Oct. 26
Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has created a COVID-19 Pandemic Archive in an effort to preserve important government records for historical purposes. Municipal and county government officials in Monmouth County are being asked to submit documents pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic to be preserved in the county clerk’s archives, according to a press release.
Mercer County to set aside $3 million ARPA funds for older adults, veterans and people with disabilities
Mercer County will set aside $3 million from its American Rescue Plan Act allocation to assist Mercer municipalities with programs and services aimed at older adults, veterans and people with disabilities, according to Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes and County Commissioner Chair Nina D. Melker. “Commissioner Melker and I...
Princeton: Early voting starts Oct. 29
Princeton voters won’t have to wait until Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the general election, under state law that permits early voting to begin Oct. 29, according to Mercer County officials. Early voting will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, said Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami...
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
Lawrence Township Council considers naming park or street to honor Pat Colavita Jr.
The Lawrence Township Council has been asked to consider naming a street or a park after the late Pat Colavita Jr., a former mayor and township councilman, school board member and Mercer County Freeholder/Commissioner who died in September. Township Councilman Jim Kownacki brought up the consideration at the Township Council’s...
Family’s doubts: NJ officials not saying how missing Princeton student died
PRINCETON – The family of a Princeton University student who went missing and was found dead on Thursday next to the campus tennis courts is doubting the investigation's findings. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office has concluded its case, saying publicly that the death does not appear to be suspicious...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
NJ school bus crash leaves 2 special needs teens, 2 adults hurt
GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police. Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief...
Jackson officials excited to unveil plans for Rova Park in Cassville section of town
JACKSON — Just days after Jackson officials unveiled plans for a new park on the site, workmen could be seen removing asbestos shingles from the roof of the dilapidated Rova Farms restaurant ahead of the building’s scheduled demolition. Two days earlier, on Oct. 22, Jackson officials hosted “Say...
Hightstown resident supports Bluth for mayor
I write in support of Susan Bluth for mayor of Hightstown. Susan offers the residents of Hightstown the opportunity for much-needed new leadership packaged together with many years of experience on council. Susan knows how things work, and knows the substantial traffic, trucks, and taxes challenges that need to be...
Hard working New Jersey guy needs your help
This time of year we all have to be careful of deer darting out in front of our cars. It can do a lot of damage and even cause serious injury. If you're on a motorcycle, all bets are off. You're more than likely going to be seriously hurt. That's...
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
Middlesex County sets up online tool to help residents apply for ANCHOR program
New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $1,500 in property tax relief through the ANCHOR program. You just have to figure out how to apply. Middlesex County has created an online tool to help its residents do so. (Click here for the online portal.) Middlesex County Commissioner...
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
These 5 remarkable NJ Christmas towns are a must-visit this year
Doesn’t it feel like it went from summer straight to the holidays?. The time is going extra fast right now heading towards the end of the year so there is no better way to prepare for that than to start planning your holiday fun. The holiday season in New...
Local Grocer To Open Pair Of 16,000-Square-Foot Stores In North Jersey: Report
A local grocer is planning a North Jersey expansion with two stores in the works for next year, NorthJersey.com reports. SuperFresh, located in Bloomfield, will expand with a pair of 16,000-square-foot stores on Lexington Avenue in Clifton and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, the outlet said citing owner Kevin Kim.
Princeton Community Visioning Survey deadline extended to Nov. 6
Princeton officials have extended the deadline to fill out the Community Visioning Survey, which asks residents and visitors what they think the town should look like in 20 years, to Nov. 6. The survey, which is part of the Princeton Master Plan process, is available online at https://engage.princetonmasterplan.org. The deadline...
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
