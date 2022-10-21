ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

The Atlantic Hub

Monmouth County News Briefs, Oct. 26

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has created a COVID-19 Pandemic Archive in an effort to preserve important government records for historical purposes. Municipal and county government officials in Monmouth County are being asked to submit documents pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic to be preserved in the county clerk’s archives, according to a press release.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Mercer County to set aside $3 million ARPA funds for older adults, veterans and people with disabilities

Mercer County will set aside $3 million from its American Rescue Plan Act allocation to assist Mercer municipalities with programs and services aimed at older adults, veterans and people with disabilities, according to Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes and County Commissioner Chair Nina D. Melker. “Commissioner Melker and I...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Princeton: Early voting starts Oct. 29

Princeton voters won’t have to wait until Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the general election, under state law that permits early voting to begin Oct. 29, according to Mercer County officials. Early voting will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, said Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami...
PRINCETON, NJ
Hightstown resident supports Bluth for mayor

I write in support of Susan Bluth for mayor of Hightstown. Susan offers the residents of Hightstown the opportunity for much-needed new leadership packaged together with many years of experience on council. Susan knows how things work, and knows the substantial traffic, trucks, and taxes challenges that need to be...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County

NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
