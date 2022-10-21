Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy with scattered showers, high in the mid-60s
Today will be cloudy with a few showers and mild with highs in the mid-60s. Tomorrow will be the start of an extended stretch of dry weather and with sunshine, temperatures will be around 70. Today: Cloudy with few showers and mild. High 66 Winds: Light & Variable. Tonight: Partial...
manchesterinklink.com
Monday’s weather: Cloudy with periods of rain, high of 60
A coastal low and its associated warm front will lead to periods of rain today with showers tonight along with mild temperatures. Today: Cloudy with periods of rain (.50″). High 60 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Tonight: Few showers. Low 54 Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a...
manchesterinklink.com
Massachusetts to pay New Hampshire $3.4 million over Merrimack River flood control infrastructure
Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for...
manchesterinklink.com
2 NH buildings to ‘go teal’ as part of Nov. 3 Alzheimer’s awareness event
MANCHESTER, NH – The City Hall Plaza Tower and Hotel Concord will light up with teal on Nov. 3 – the two New Hampshire participants in the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America “Light the World in Teal” promotion to raise awareness as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
manchesterinklink.com
New NH-focused scholarship announced
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Impax Asset Management has announced a new scholarship program aimed at helping New Hampshire students and educational institutions. The new scholarship program honors the heritage of Portsmouth-based Pax World Funds, which was purchased by Impax Asset Management in 2018. The company will distribute $50,000 annually to The Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire (UNH), the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation (NHWF) and Friends Forever International (FFI).
Comments / 0