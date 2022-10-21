ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Monday’s weather: Cloudy with periods of rain, high of 60

A coastal low and its associated warm front will lead to periods of rain today with showers tonight along with mild temperatures. Today: Cloudy with periods of rain (.50″). High 60 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Tonight: Few showers. Low 54 Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a...
Massachusetts to pay New Hampshire $3.4 million over Merrimack River flood control infrastructure

Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for...
New NH-focused scholarship announced

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Impax Asset Management has announced a new scholarship program aimed at helping New Hampshire students and educational institutions. The new scholarship program honors the heritage of Portsmouth-based Pax World Funds, which was purchased by Impax Asset Management in 2018. The company will distribute $50,000 annually to The Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire (UNH), the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation (NHWF) and Friends Forever International (FFI).
