NOLA.com
Parish government wants public input on drainage plans
St. Tammany Parish government is seeking public input for a comprehensive drainage plan that will take a holistic approach to current and future needs on the north shore. The plan will focus on the existing state of drainage in St. Tammany, including flood risk, water quality and development guidelines, and will recommend capital projects and potential policy changes that could lead to reduced flood risks and increased public safety and welfare.
Our Views: The controversial Angola Plan for youth has been implemented. Let’s keep it short.
As last week started, officials from the Office of Juvenile Justice took some journalists on a tour of the new lockup on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. The facility, where up to 24 of what officials believe are the state’s most violent teenagers can stay, is just inside the entrance of one of the nation’s most recognized penal institutions.
Ending the cycle of poverty in St. Landry Parish: Hope for Opelousas is molding a new generation
A sign that reads, “& above all else love” hangs on the wall in Loren Carriere’s home as he discusses the organization Hope for Opelousas. Fourteen years ago, Carriere founded the nonprofit in his hometown with the intention to do just that — love. “We began...
With costs rising, these stats show how much more New Orleans area homebuyers are paying
It's not just real estate prices that are going up. The related costs of buying a house in and around New Orleans have ballooned as higher interest rates have started to take a toll. With interest rates more than doubling, from about 3% to 7%, and house prices climbing as...
St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith prevails in suit over captain fired for living with felon
A former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office captain who sued over a policy that forced him to choose his girlfriend or his job has lost a second round in a legal challenge of his firing. Calvin Lewis sued the Sheriff's Office, claiming a department policy that forbids deputies from having...
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
It's Halloween week in St. Tammany
Oct. 28: "Rocky Horror" will be presented Oct. 28 & 29 at the Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. See sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire on a stormy night, discover the eerie mansion of a mad scientist transvestite, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $33. For tickets without online fees, text (985) 285-6666 or buy online at eventbrite.com See more at cuttingedgetheater.com.
Veterans affairs: Celebrate and remember in St. Tammany
The Robert H. Burns American Legion Post 16 will host a traditional Veterans Day ceremony at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center in Covington at 10 am. Nov. 11 to remember and revere the service of all U.S. military. The ceremony is open to the public, and all veterans are encouraged to attend and be honored.
Northbound span of Lake Pontchartrain Causeway reopens after crash
UPDATE: The northbound span reopened at 8:25 a.m., authorities said. The northbound span of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway has been reopened, authorities said Monday morning at 8:25 a.m. The bridge was closed shortly after 7 a.m. due to a two-car crash at the 11.9-mile marker, Causeway General Manager Carlton Dufrechou...
The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie is the newest thing for fall
The oldest walking parade in St. Tammany Parish has officially moved to a new season, but so much else remains familiar. The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie returns to the streets of Olde Towne Slidell for the first time since the pandemic, with its theme "Mona Breaks Free!" Dedicated...
Louisiana horror flicks to check out this Halloween
Louisiana’s folklore is rich with spirits, monsters, dark deeds, magic and drama. And New Orleans alone has volumes of stories about ghosts, vampires and the unexplainable. Surprisingly, though, while Louisiana’s film industry goes back to the early 20th century, locally shot horror films didn’t really start appearing until the 1950s and '60s — and the results have since often been a mixed bag of bad accents, fumbled traditions and jumbled locations.
