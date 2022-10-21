WWE NXT special reportedly set for December 10, same day as ROH Final Battle

NXT will run a PPV on the same day as ROH Final Battle, according to a report.

WWE NXT is planning to run a pay-per-view on the same day as Ring of Honor in December, according to a report.

Fightful reports that Saturday, December 10 is listed internally as a date for an NXT pay-per-view, perhaps "NXT Deadline." WWE filed for the NXT Deadline trademark last week.

The report states that some NXT wrestlers and staff have been told to keep the December 10 date available.

AEW announced on this week's Dynamite that Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view will take place on December 10 as well. In the report, Fightful notes that NXT is planning to run that Saturday night, while Final Battle is slated for a 4 p.m. Eastern start time.

At a press scrum earlier this year, AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan responded with profanity when discussing WWE running on Labor Day weekend with both main roster and NXT pay-per-views the same weekend as AEW All Out.

"When I compared myself to Jim Crockett Promotions this weekend, I think I got a taste of the same medicine Jim Crockett Promotions took, but I have a lot more f---ing money than Jim Crockett did," Khan said after All Out. "I'm serious. I'm not gonna sit back and take this f---ing s--t."

NXT has a pay-per-view set for this Saturday, October 22, as Halloween Havoc will air on Peacock and WWE Network at 8 p.m. Eastern time.