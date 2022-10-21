Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/24: Another Loss and the Fundamental Unfairness of Fandom
Outside of Cleveland, the lead story about the Browns-Ravens game is that there was yelling in the locker room following the Cleveland Browns' dispiriting 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. There were a bunch of beat writers and other folks waiting to get into the locker room, and they could hear it.
Kliff Kingsbury will remain Arizona Cardinals’ play-caller vs. Vikings
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will remain the team’s play-caller for a Week 8 matchup in Minnesota on Sunday. “I will call (plays) against the Vikings,” Kingsbury told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Monday. “We’re working through some things still and we have a long way to go. We have to be more consistent, no doubt. But I like where it’s heading, so hopefully we can keep the momentum going.
Sullivan: Bills dominance makes Aaron Rodgers biggest underdog of his career
The Packers opened this week as a 10.5-point underdog to the Bills in Sunday night’s national TV game at Highmark Stadium. If the spread remains at 10 or better, it will be the first time in Aaron Rodgers’ career that he was a double-digit underdog going into any game. It’s perfectly understandable. In fact, if […]
Spiral continues for Aaron Rodgers, Packers as Taylor Heinicke leads Commanders to victory
Washington held Green Bay to seven points in the second half, sending the Packers to a 3-4 record on the season.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Texas Tech debacle
The seat is hot once more as Neal Brown matched his largest margin of defeat in a loss at West Virginia (or Troy) in Saturday's 48-10 fiasco in Lubbock. Texas Tech did what it had to do and avoided the errors that have defined low moments this season. The Mountaineers ... well, they just made a lot of mistakes, which is the sort of behavior that has come to define them this season and maybe long. How does a prisoner of the moment think freely right now? What was with the passing game? Are timeouts only legal in certain parts of the game? Does the postgame news conference matter? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Day Full Video: Ohio State coach shares thoughts after team's blowout of Iowa
We have video of Ohio State coach Ryan Day's comments following his team's 54-10 rout of Iowa. Click here for our full game story and here for video of the halftime band show featuring both the OSU and Iowa bands. Here were some of Day’s comments in his postgame press...
numberfire.com
Christian McCaffrey will make 49ers debut in Week 7
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will play in the team's Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Ian Rapoport reports. Despite joining the team partway through the week, McCaffrey is already poised to make his debut with the 49ers after the team spent multiple 2023 draft picks to acquire the star running back from the Carolina Panthers. Rapoport added that McCaffrey will have a "small package of base plays" in his first game with the team as he gets up to speed on the play book, so it seems like he should still be worth starting in fantasy leagues this week.
Browns make several moves to the active roster, including activating their recently acquired Pro Bowl LB
BEREA, Ohio-- The Cleveland Browns made a flurry of moves on Saturday ahead of Sunday's AFC North game with the Ravens in Baltimore. The Browns are 2-4 and have lost three games in a row, while the Ravens are 3-3. The biggest move was that the Browns have activated linebacker...
Report: Illini wing Luke Goode to have foot surgery
CHAMPAIGN — Illini sophomore wing Luke Goode will have surgery on Friday to repair a broken foot, according to a report by Jeff Goodman of Stadium. The program confirmed the injury, saying that Goode suffered a bone fracture in his left foot during Saturday's closed scrimmage against Kansas in St. Louis. His return date is "to be determined", according to Illinois' press release on Monday.
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jersey 2022: How to buy gear following Carolina Panthers trade
It's rare to see a household name get traded in the middle of the NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers made a splash on Oct. 20 by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package of draft picks. The 26-year old now returns to the Bay Area, where he starred collegiately for Stanford. While the Panthers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, it gives McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's most versatile weapon and a 2019 All-Pro selection, a chance to make a playoff run with the 49ers.
World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros and Eagles-Texans scheduled for same week in November
While it remains to be seen whether Houston or Philadelphia will finish the job in four or five games, H-Town will have to make room for Philly's bird gang.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown sticks with Donda Sports despite Ye controversy, disavows rapper's remarks
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown said he's going to stick with Donda Sports despite the controversy Ye caused with his antisemitic remarks.
