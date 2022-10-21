ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Kliff Kingsbury will remain Arizona Cardinals’ play-caller vs. Vikings

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will remain the team’s play-caller for a Week 8 matchup in Minnesota on Sunday. “I will call (plays) against the Vikings,” Kingsbury told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Monday. “We’re working through some things still and we have a long way to go. We have to be more consistent, no doubt. But I like where it’s heading, so hopefully we can keep the momentum going.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Texas Tech debacle

The seat is hot once more as Neal Brown matched his largest margin of defeat in a loss at West Virginia (or Troy) in Saturday's 48-10 fiasco in Lubbock. Texas Tech did what it had to do and avoided the errors that have defined low moments this season. The Mountaineers ... well, they just made a lot of mistakes, which is the sort of behavior that has come to define them this season and maybe long. How does a prisoner of the moment think freely right now? What was with the passing game? Are timeouts only legal in certain parts of the game? Does the postgame news conference matter? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
LUBBOCK, TX
numberfire.com

Christian McCaffrey will make 49ers debut in Week 7

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will play in the team's Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Ian Rapoport reports. Despite joining the team partway through the week, McCaffrey is already poised to make his debut with the 49ers after the team spent multiple 2023 draft picks to acquire the star running back from the Carolina Panthers. Rapoport added that McCaffrey will have a "small package of base plays" in his first game with the team as he gets up to speed on the play book, so it seems like he should still be worth starting in fantasy leagues this week.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Report: Illini wing Luke Goode to have foot surgery

CHAMPAIGN — Illini sophomore wing Luke Goode will have surgery on Friday to repair a broken foot, according to a report by Jeff Goodman of Stadium. The program confirmed the injury, saying that Goode suffered a bone fracture in his left foot during Saturday's closed scrimmage against Kansas in St. Louis. His return date is "to be determined", according to Illinois' press release on Monday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS Sports

Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jersey 2022: How to buy gear following Carolina Panthers trade

It's rare to see a household name get traded in the middle of the NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers made a splash on Oct. 20 by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package of draft picks. The 26-year old now returns to the Bay Area, where he starred collegiately for Stanford. While the Panthers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, it gives McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's most versatile weapon and a 2019 All-Pro selection, a chance to make a playoff run with the 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy