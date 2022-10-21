MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Amalgamated union members demonstrated Monday in front of Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) headquarters as they seek a new contract. "Right now, I'm trying to calm them down from not going on strike. They're ready to walk now. They're ready to walk today," Amalgamated Transit Union Vice President Michael Brown said. "We're not here trying to strike or shut down the city, that's not our goal. Our goal is to get this city moving and to do it in the right way."

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO