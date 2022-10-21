Read full article on original website
CBS 58
MPD District 7 hosts Kids, Cops and Costumes Halloween event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police District 7 had some fun on Oct. 23, at the Kids, Cops and Costumes event. Kids and parents had food, games and raffles -- even getting to start their trick-or-treating early. Officers also created a haunted house, free for anyone who dared to enter.
CBS 58
New era begins as Milwaukee County welcomes new sheriff Monday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Denita Ball officially assumed leadership of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at midnight Monday, following the departure of Earnell Lucas at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Sheriff Ball officially became the acting sheriff while Lucas has moved into the private sector, accepting a position as...
CBS 58
Defense rests in Waukesha parade trial as Darrell Brooks displays aggressive behavior
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's now the fourth week of the Darrell Brooks trial, and the case could be in the jury's hands by as soon as Tuesday afternoon. Judge Jennifer Dorow declared the evidentiary phase of the trial concluded Monday morning after Brooks forfeited his right to call any other witnesses to testify, including himself.
CBS 58
Sheriff Lucas makes donation to Call to Duty Memorial on last day as sheriff
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sheriff Earnell Lucas has completed his last official duty as the Milwaukee County Sheriff Sunday, Oct. 23 -- one that honors officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. As Sheriff Lucas winds down his time with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, he's giving...
CBS 58
Make-A-Wish Wisconsin set to benefit from ATV/UTV fundraiser
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An event to benefit Make-A-Wish Wisconsin has ATV/UTV fun to earn money for a good cause, including around $22,000 last year alone, and it is back in Southeast Wisconsin again this year. The 15th annual ATV/UTV Charity Ride is taking place this weekend in Washington County,...
CBS 58
Shooting at 94th and Thurston leaves man wounded in leg
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 10:45 p.m. near 94th and Thurston. A 29-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg around 11:24 p.m. There is no suspect information at this time....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
73rd and Capitol shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are also investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, Oct. 24 near 73rd Street and Capitol Drive. It happened around 12:20 a.m. The victim, a 23-year-old man, showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. There is no suspect information at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise. Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Racine educational assistant publishes children's book
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An educational assistant in Racine has published a children's book. Amber Nurmi works as an educational assistant for literary support with the Racine Unified School District. Amber is also an Army veteran and single mom. She got her inspiration for writing the book titled 'I'm...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Get your library card at the Racine Public Library
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Julia Heiser, from the Racine Public Library, joined us on Racine & Me to encourage kids to come and get a library card. Heiser says your library card gives you access to so many resources, materials and services. From online courses to checking out a record player, and notary services to fun programs; having a library card opens the door to thousands of possibilities.
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire
A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Transit Union says safety, better wages are top priorities during contract negotiations
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Amalgamated union members demonstrated Monday in front of Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) headquarters as they seek a new contract. "Right now, I'm trying to calm them down from not going on strike. They're ready to walk now. They're ready to walk today," Amalgamated Transit Union Vice President Michael Brown said. "We're not here trying to strike or shut down the city, that's not our goal. Our goal is to get this city moving and to do it in the right way."
milwaukeeindependent.com
Earnell Lucas resigns early as Milwaukee County Sheriff to take senior security position with Fiserv
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas announced on October 21 that he would be serving as Fiserv’s Vice President of Security for Wisconsin starting on October 24. In this new role, Lucas will be involved in every aspect of physical security, integrity investigations, and all other incidents impacting Fiserv. Fiserv...
CBS 58
'Needed some time to come and pay my respects': Friends, community mourn the loss of Hartland teens
HARTLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Hartland community continues to mourn the loss of several community members following a tragic incident Friday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex at 700 Mansfield Court. Six victims were found dead. The two adult victims have been identified as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The four additional vicitms are two 3-year-old boys, 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier, a 7th grader at North Shore Middle School, and 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, a freshman at Arrowhead High School.
CBS 58
Budget struggles and staff shortages putting Milwaukee park in jeopardy of closing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The future of a Milwaukee park is up for discussion as county officials say budget shortfalls and staff shortages are leading to the closing of some of its popular amenities. Neighbors say they are disappointed with the county's decision. One man even created this Halloween display.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Franklin middle school threat 'hoax:' Students evacuated after calls
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Forest Park Middle School in Franklin was placed on a lockdown and later evacuated Monday morning, Oct. 24 following phone calls about a potential threat. But officials now say the person made those calls has admitted the threat was a hoax. Staff from the Forest Park Middle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
32nd and Center shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot and wounded near 32nd and Center on Saturday, Oct. 22. The shooting took place at 1 a.m., police said. The 39-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to look for the shooter. Anyone...
Car crashes head-on into Milwaukee bus on 6th Street Viaduct
A driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, injuring one person on Sunday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced for 2021 homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting on the city's north side. A jury found 55-year-old Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Oct. 12. He was also sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision. According to a...
