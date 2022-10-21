Read full article on original website
‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer has fans fully on board with Kang conquering the MCU
Mere minutes after an unofficial version leaked online, Marvel went ahead and unleashed the first teaser trailer for next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it’s not the good guys fans have found themselves instantly clamoring for. Having already been introduced to Jonathan Majors in the Loki...
How did Rhaenyra and Daemon find out about Lucerys’ fate in ‘House of the Dragon?’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon, and its source material, Fire and Blood. That was one heck of a cliffhanger to cap off the first season of House of the Dragon, but there’s one little detail that the gnarly finale seemed to leave by the wayside which may have left some of us scratching our heads.
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
‘House of the Dragon’ star says the finale ‘moves the goalposts for suffering’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon finale, “The Black Queen”. With House of the Dragon continually announcing new characters, aging them, and generally expanding its worldbuilding over the past couple of weeks, we’d all but forgotten that this is Game of Thrones we’re experiencing all over again, with a reputation to rack up quite the body count when things take a turn for the worse in the political climate.
Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4
While House of the Dragon might be the show in the spotlight right now HBO game audiences a glimpse at another of their most beloved series Succession which is headed back to screens sooner than you may think. As pointed out on social media, a new teaser for the fourth...
A polarizing comic book epic hated by its own studio and writer isn’t as bad as its reputation suggests
One day in the future, blockbuster historians will have a field day digging deep into Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to try and get a handle on one of the most contentious and hotly-debated big budget studio movies ever made. The crossover fans had been desperate...
Nicolas Cage confirmed to be in talks for both ‘National Treasure 3’ and ‘Face/Off 2’
The Nicolas Cage renaissance is well and truly upon us, with the Academy Award winner’s days slumming it on the VOD circuit looking to be over after the one-two punch of universally-acclaimed independent drama Pig and phenomenal self-aware action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sent his stock soaring higher than it had been for a decade.
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
Leaked ‘Holiday Special’ trailer confirms the Guardians of the Galaxy cameo we’ve all been waiting for
Marvel Studios hasn’t been having the best of times when it comes to security, with the studio forced to upload the official teaser trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earlier than expected after it leaked online, and we can expect the same thing to happen imminently now that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has followed suit.
‘Secret Invasion’ accidentally reveals Emilia Clarke’s pivotal MCU role
Marvel Studios is having a horrendous time with leaks at the moment, with today’s major Secret Invasion bombshell marking the third day in a row that one of the studio’s major projects has seen sensitive information make its way online ahead of time. First it was the teaser...
A wildly successful but widely-hated franchise makes an opinion-splitting comeback on Netflix
Of all the fantastical YA literary adaptations to swamp the marketplace in the aftermath of Harry Potter‘s global success, none proved to be anywhere near as successful or generate quite the same levels of fervor as The Twilight Saga. Those who bore witness to the cultural phenomenon will recall...
Canceled ‘The Batman’ spinoff writer thinks he might’ve dodged a bullet
Another day, another DC employee dishing on how chaotic it is to work for the studio. Matt Reeves’ Batverse might be going full-steam ahead, with Warner Bros. Discovery moving forward with various spinoff projects based on Robert Pattinson’s acclaimed debut in The Batman, but not everything connected to this latest reboot of the Dark Knight has turned to gold. Case in point, the axed Gotham P.D. HBO Max series.
A brilliantly chilling horror considered one of the best of the year returns to terrify on streaming
Horror is undoubtedly an ever-popular genre that keeps viewers coming back for more, and with a year as groundbreaking for horror as 2022, it’s certainly no major shock that genre fanatics have been eager for a particular spooky feature to make its long-awaited debut on streaming — and that would be in reference to Barbarian.
Henry Cavill shares new look at his spectacular return as Superman
As everyone knows by now, thanks to Warner Bros. taking a bizarrely spoiler-heavy approach to the movie’s marketing, Black Adam features the DCEU return that fans have been waiting for in its thrilling post-credits scene. Yes, Superman is back, with Henry Cavill once again donning the red and blue for more adventures in the franchise. Not that we know exactly what form those will take just yet, but the man (in steel) himself has given us a small taste of what’s to come.
A turgid spy thriller that aimed for sequels but missed by a mile thwarts World War III on streaming
The ratio of blockbuster action thrillers that come to theaters with the intention of launching a franchise compared to those that actually succeed is awfully skewed, but there was genuine hope that American Assassin could buck the trend and become a mid budget R-rated series with the potential to carry on for a long time.
‘Enola Holmes 2’ stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill attempt to solve some real-life mysteries
The surprise runaway success of the first Enola Brown movie was a surprise, but now both Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes) and Henry Cavill (Sherlock Holmes) are back for a highly anticipated sequel. The movie tells the story of Sherlock’s sister Enola and her relationship with her brother as well...
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
‘House of the Dragon’ chief talks us through the finale’s most disturbing moment
This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon season finale. House of the Dragon ended in style with an exciting finale that set the stage for chaos. The Greens vs Blacks war has officially begun, with the first casualty Rhaenyra’s young son Lucerys. But all may not be well within the opposing camps: Alicent is bristling against her father’s manipulation of her life, and a scene midway through the episode shows that all’s not well in the Targaryen household.
‘Ant-Man 3’ antagonists already calling it a lazy ripoff of an MCU favorite
With the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the internet this week, movie cynics are already predicting that the main conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current saga will be nothing more than a carbon copy of the story arc we got before involving a strong-chinned purple man and his obsession with shiny rocks.
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
