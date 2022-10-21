New rumors have fans absolutely clawing for Adam Driver to play one of Marvel’s greatest villains

Read full article on original website
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer has fans fully on board with Kang conquering the MCU
Mere minutes after an unofficial version leaked online, Marvel went ahead and unleashed the first teaser trailer for next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it’s not the good guys fans have found themselves instantly clamoring for. Having already been introduced to Jonathan Majors in the Loki...
‘Ant-Man 3’ antagonists already calling it a lazy ripoff of an MCU favorite
With the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the internet this week, movie cynics are already predicting that the main conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current saga will be nothing more than a carbon copy of the story arc we got before involving a strong-chinned purple man and his obsession with shiny rocks.
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
Fan theories turn ominous for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ over an Elton John classic
Marvel’s first official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania dropped today, mere minutes after slipping through the cracks and leaking online. While fans were over the moon to finally have a first look at the long-awaited threequel, enthusiasm was quickly quelled once they homed in on the trailer’s use of a specific song and the ominous theory it suggests.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Sun’s out, buns out for Jason Momoa after going fishing in a loincloth
Jason Momoa is trying to prove that he really is the king of the sea through his latest social media post. The Aquaman actor showcased a series of photos of his recent fishing trip, only to shock the internet with what he wore when he reeled in his latest catch.
‘House of the Dragon’ star says the finale ‘moves the goalposts for suffering’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon finale, “The Black Queen”. With House of the Dragon continually announcing new characters, aging them, and generally expanding its worldbuilding over the past couple of weeks, we’d all but forgotten that this is Game of Thrones we’re experiencing all over again, with a reputation to rack up quite the body count when things take a turn for the worse in the political climate.
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
Leaked ‘Holiday Special’ trailer confirms the Guardians of the Galaxy cameo we’ve all been waiting for
Marvel Studios hasn’t been having the best of times when it comes to security, with the studio forced to upload the official teaser trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earlier than expected after it leaked online, and we can expect the same thing to happen imminently now that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has followed suit.
Henry Cavill isn’t the only long-absent DCEU star fans want to see return
The recently released Black Adam has won the favor of DC fans by confirming what everyone had been fervently hoping and demanding for a very long time — the return of Henry Cavill as Clark Kent aka Superman. But while this cements the presence of the Kryptonian superhero in the DCEU, it did little to dash away the lingering clouds of doubt over the appearance of another equally loved character i.e., Amy Adams as Lois Lane.
Henry Cavill shares new look at his spectacular return as Superman
As everyone knows by now, thanks to Warner Bros. taking a bizarrely spoiler-heavy approach to the movie’s marketing, Black Adam features the DCEU return that fans have been waiting for in its thrilling post-credits scene. Yes, Superman is back, with Henry Cavill once again donning the red and blue for more adventures in the franchise. Not that we know exactly what form those will take just yet, but the man (in steel) himself has given us a small taste of what’s to come.
A brilliantly chilling horror considered one of the best of the year returns to terrify on streaming
Horror is undoubtedly an ever-popular genre that keeps viewers coming back for more, and with a year as groundbreaking for horror as 2022, it’s certainly no major shock that genre fanatics have been eager for a particular spooky feature to make its long-awaited debut on streaming — and that would be in reference to Barbarian.
Brie Larson’s latest selfie makes a very good case for a ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Halloween costume
You can’t stop Brie Larson from doing what she wants to do, and this year she wants to rock a Super Mario Bros. costume, okay?. The 33 year-old Marvel actress is a frequent flier of social media, taking to her various platforms on a regular basis for simple things like toasting the end of a week or dropping the collective jaw with stunning selfies. This time, the Academy Award-winning actress is leaning into the Halloween season, asking her followers if she should – and the answer is yes – dress up as Yoshi for Halloween.
A polarizing comic book epic hated by its own studio and writer isn’t as bad as its reputation suggests
One day in the future, blockbuster historians will have a field day digging deep into Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to try and get a handle on one of the most contentious and hotly-debated big budget studio movies ever made. The crossover fans had been desperate...
‘Ant-Man 3’ theorists are confident they’ve figured out how Kang stages his multiversal takeover
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come under regular fire for being the franchise’s most disjointed and disconnected round of storytelling yet, but if the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania theorists prove to be correct, then the kickoff to Phase Five is poised to finally start bringing everything together at last.
Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4
While House of the Dragon might be the show in the spotlight right now HBO game audiences a glimpse at another of their most beloved series Succession which is headed back to screens sooner than you may think. As pointed out on social media, a new teaser for the fourth...
‘Secret Invasion’ accidentally reveals Emilia Clarke’s pivotal MCU role
Marvel Studios is having a horrendous time with leaks at the moment, with today’s major Secret Invasion bombshell marking the third day in a row that one of the studio’s major projects has seen sensitive information make its way online ahead of time. First it was the teaser...
The best horror movies on Hulu right now
Although Hulu is mainly known for its horror TV shows like Hannibal, American Horror Story, and The Exorcist, the streaming service also has a decent amount of scary films. With this list, we cover 10 horror films that you should catch during the spooky season this year. 10. Little Monsters...
