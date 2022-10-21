ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 52-year-old Frank James Bukszar, of Somerville. He died in an accidental drowning. A man in his 50s has died in an apparent drowning in the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville. Guntersville Fire and Rescue says the man was on...
SOMERVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy