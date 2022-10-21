Erie County residents, election office gear up for Election Day

The General Election is just 19 days away, and as registered voters continue to cast their ballots, the election office continues to gear up for the big day.

The Erie County Election Office is continuing to do its part by helping people with voter registration in order to cast their ballot and make their voices heard on Election Day.

With less than a week left to register to vote, the election office is gearing up for Election Day while continuing to help residents in casting their ballots.

The Election Office Supervisor said they are seeing an uptick in requests as Nov. 8 draws near.

“We’re seeing an influx in voter registration requests, mail-in ballot requests. As we know October 24, next Monday, is the last day to register to vote. Our office will be open until 5 p.m. that day. November 1 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot or to vote early in our office,” said Tonia Fernandez, election office supervisor.

Fernandez said as residents continue to cast their ballots, they are still making final preparations for Election Day.

“We’re starting to pack our bags for the polls and we’ll be shipping them out the Friday before elections. So we have a lot of preparations still to make,” said Fernandez.

Residents say they’re appreciative of the opportunity to participate in early voting to make their voices heard on Election Night.

“I thought it was very easy, again all directions very clear, no problems whatsoever. Just glad to be able to do it,” said Dana Mintsiveris, early voter.

“Since the pandemic, we have, my wife and myself, have voted by mail and find it easier,” said John Tell, early voter.

The election supervisor has a message for residents as they cast their ballots.

“Our ballot dropbox is now open. It’s located right out front of the courthouse doors. It is open 24/7, it’s under surveillance. We will have free parking beginning November 1. It’s very important that voters drop off their ballot only,” Fernandez.

Fernandez said if anyone needs help dropping off their ballot they must fill out a designated agent form.

