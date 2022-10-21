Read full article on original website
So Dumb: The Comic Where Wolverine Visits Montana
Montana might be the best setting for a story. It's beautiful yet potentially trecherous, and it's mysterious enough to the rest of the world that writers have some freedom in how they portray it. Despite that, sometimes Montana is represented accurately, an episode of King of the Hill was so accurate that it may have predicted the future almost 20 years ago. Then there's Yellowstone, which may give viewers the wrong idea about this state. I'm also fascinated by the 1999 buddy action movie Chill Factor, which put zero effort into accuracy, to the point where it was actually filmed in South Carolina and Utah. But Marvel took it to a new level in their 2008 comic X-Force Volume 3 (Part 3).
You Might LOL At The Sign On This Historic Montana Building
When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
Who Lives In These Historic Montana Houses?
There are 7 buildings on Fort Missoula Road that look oddly similar, and very different than any others in the city. The red roofs, the huge columns out front, the white concrete siding...who lives in these houses?. By looking at them, you'd think they were occupied by Missoula residents. There's...
Who’s Buried At Fort Missoula?
How do you get chills just before Halloween? Visit a cemetery, of course. Fort Missoula has been a part of Montana's identity since before radio waves, the diesel engine, and the ballpoint pen, but not all of that history is displayed in the museums. There's plenty of it interred at the fort's post cemetery, and there's some stories that these headstones can still tell us.
Don’t Freak Out About Fall, Leaf the Montana Raking Until Later
I suspect Mother Nature gave us leaves in Montana just so we could get back in practice for shoveling snow. Whatever the reason, this time of the year is certainly a tune-up for the tussle between neighbors and the "I'll-do-it-before-you" rush for superiority on your street that's all part of living between October and April.
Montana Receiving Ideas to Improve Safety on Highway 93 South of Lolo
With growing traffic problems and the potential for even more development in the coming years, finding safety solutions along U-S 93 in the Lolo-to-Florence corridor won't be cheap. And it's likely going to take a mix of changes. Initial ideas have included barriers to prevent head-on collisions, more turn pockets, and means to make it safer for traffic coming off side roads.
Jordan Hess Looks Forward to ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess appeared on Monday’s KGVO Talk Back show to promote the fact that he has continued the program called ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’ that was initiated under the late John Engen. “I'm here to tell your...
Missoula Schools and Teachers Adjust to Life After COVID
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Imagine that you’ve just come out of a two-year period of not being in school with the structure and the environment of six to eight hours a day of learning. It’s quite an adjustment, and that’s exactly what’s happening in this new school year...
Map Of Missoula Neighborhoods To Score Best Halloween Candy
It's Halloween in Missoula. To the little Ghouls and Goblins that means one thing. Candy! Let's see if we can fill up those pillowcases by using this handy map of the best candy neighborhoods in Missoula. I wish something like this came along when I was a kid. A handy...
Al’s Sporting Goods keeping legendary Bob Ward’s name in store purchase
Legendary Montana retailer, Bob Ward's and Sons will continue under the same business name used for more than a century, following the purchase by Al's Sporting Goods. Company officials are confirming the brand retention following this morning's announcement that the Utah-based outdoor retailer will acquire the Missoula-based chain which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017.
Montana Employers Found to be 3rd Worst in U.S. Hiring Struggle
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana employers are the third worst in the country in their struggle to hire and retain employees, according to a new study from the financial website WalletHub. KGVO Reached out to analyst Jill Gonzalez for the details of the study. Help Wanted Signs are Everywhere.
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
9 State Parks Within Reach of Missoula! Why Are You Waiting?
We have some fantastic outdoor spaces in Montana, and if you are using time constraints as a reason for not taking advantage of them- you are out of luck! There are Nine Montana state parks within hours of Missoula. What are you waiting for?. As the motto says “Start your...
Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway
The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
Missoula JEDI Welcomes ‘Be Culture’ Founder James Whitfield
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula Community JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion) network will present ‘Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity’ featuring James Whitfield of ‘Be Culture’ in the UC Ballroom at the University of Montana on Thursday, October 27. KGVO News reached out...
Missoula Tailgate Gets a Free First Taste Of Chick-Fil-A
If you went to catch the Griz play Idaho and were anywhere near the north end of the Adams Center on Campus drive, you might have scored a touchdown of your own. A free Chicken Sandwich. Grizzlies fans were surprised with a tailgate visit from the Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen, They...
Man on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and Pills in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 10:25 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer drove through the parking lot of the One Eyed Jacks Casino located on South Reserve Street and observed various vehicles parked in the rear of the building. One of the vehicles had expired registration. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Midtown Missoula Needs Your Help With The Masterplan Right Now!
It is a project that seems to have been going on forever, but the Missoula Midtown Master Plan will be heading to a final draft next year. You have a chance to add your feedback to the vision of Midtown Missoula. With the volume of input from the visioning workshop...
Missoula Team Returns After Helping With Hurricane Ian in Florida
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team returned to Missoula on Sunday after helping with the response to Hurricane Ian in the town of North Port, Florida. KGVO News spoke to DES Coordinator Nick Holloway and Assistant Fire Chief for the Missoula City Fire Department...
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
