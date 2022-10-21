ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Biden says Oz is for ‘undoing everything we have done’

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4kpt_0ih71FJd00
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky President Joe Biden talks with Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, second from left, and his wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman, left, as he arrives, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the 171st Air Refueling Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport in Coraopolis, Pa. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, right, looks on.

President Biden said on Thursday at a fundraiser for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) that his opponent Mehmet Oz (R) is for “undoing everything we have done.”

“It’s a choice: what direction do you want to see this country going?” said Biden, discussing the upcoming election on Nov. 8.

The president criticized the GOP for what he described as the party’s extremism, saying that “MAGA Republicans,” referring to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, are going in a different direction than the rest of America.

“The folks running this party are the MAGA Republicans … They have a very different view about the government role.”

Biden also jabbed at the GOP for its stance on healthcare, lamenting that “not a single Republican” voted in favor of his administration’s attempts to lower prescription drug prices.

“They want to get rid of or fundamentally change Social Security and Medicare,” Biden said of Republicans.

It’s not the first time Biden has placed himself and the Democratic party in opposition to “MAGA Republicans.” In late August, he gave a speech at Pennsylvania’s Independence Hall where he invoked the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol as he referenced “MAGA Republicans” multiple times.

The president went on to claim that “new MAGA Republicans don’t show any respect” for blue collar members of unions.

“We have to remind people what the Republicans are for, this new Republican party. This is not your father’s Republican party,” he said.

In contrast, the president praised Fetterman for his positions and character, calling him a man with “integrity” who has “got to win” in November.

“You never have to wonder that he means what he says,” said the president regarding Fetterman.

He added that Fetterman will join his efforts to ban assault weapons and codify Roe v. Wade into law, two issues motivating Democrats this election cycle.

“I want to be standing next to big John when he wins, because John, you have character, pal, and it matters,” Biden said.

Fetterman delivered remarks earlier in the evening, referring to himself as “a regular candidate of a regular guy.”

“Please send Dr. Oz back to New Jersey and send me to D.C. to be that 51st vote,” said Fetterman.

The Senate candidate, who had a stroke in May, addressed his health and Oz’s commentary on his fitness for office.

“I had to really consider mortality and all these issues. It’s really jarring,” Fetterman said after describing his stroke, which he called “the elephant in the room.”

He continued: “In January I’ll be feeling much better, but Dr. Oz will still be a fraud.”

Comments / 195

Santa Claws
5d ago

Only 13 % of Americans say the US is on the right track. I can't believe Joey's campaigning message makes the choice so clear: do Americans want to continue (the current downward spiral) or go "in a different direction" ? Sheesh, Jilly, YOU let him out without supervision.

Reply(18)
67
The Shankster
5d ago

U.S. lawmakers discuss passing a $50 billion aid package for Ukraine by end of January, NBC reports citing sources. VOTE ALL DEMOCRATS AND RINOS OUT IF YOU CARE FOR AMERICA.

Reply(1)
45
Coffee Now
5d ago

Yes, we need Dr.Oz.to undo your resume of rampant inflation, crime,and spending without thinking....yes, he needs to undo that.

Reply
64
Related
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate

For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.When Mr Fetterman faced questions over his health following the stroke, Ms Fetterman, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, used the incident as an opportunity to talk about how the media covers disability. She criticised coverage of his use of closed captions...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him

A local recovery counselor in Kensington, Pennsylvania, said spending an hour with GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put him off voting for him in the November midterms. Justyn Payton, who was present at a local event Oz held in Johnstown, in southwest Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he addressed the opioid crisis in the country and in the state, told ABC's senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce that Oz's plans to address the spread of opioids convinced him not to vote for the celebrity doctor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Republicans are flipping the abortion script on Democrats as the midterms’ home stretch runs out

For a while, Republicans looked like they might be on the ropes headed into this year’s midterms – but it appears they have found a new way to flip the script: simply ask the Democrats whether they support any limits on abortion.Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June, Democrats have been highlighting what they say is the Republican Party’s anti-abortion extremism, focusing in particular on attempts to limit legal access to abortion to the extremely early stages of pregnancy, if at all.The opinion data in this area is murky. In April, prior to the court’s bombshell ruling,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

America cannot allow Trump to destroy the Republican Party

Eric Trump, the former president’s son, declared last week: “There is no longer a Republican Party; it’s theTrump party.” The brazen claim is not simply that Donald Trump is the (as yet) unchallenged leader of the GOP — it is that he is the party, having destroyed the once-great American political institution and remade it in his own image. “He’s fundamentally changed the party,” the younger Trump said.
GEORGIA STATE
qhubonews.com

PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable

LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Biden goes after Oz on abortion after Fetterman debate

President Biden on Wednesday hit Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz (R) for saying local political leaders should have a say in a woman’s ability to get an abortion. “If Dr. Oz gets his way, where does this end? Would he recommend local officials make decisions about cancer treatments? Colonoscopies? Or is this kind of scrutiny reserved just for women?” Biden tweeted, sharing a clip of Oz’s viral answer from Tuesday night’s debate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

738K+
Followers
86K+
Post
529M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy