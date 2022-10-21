Read full article on original website
Wiederhoeft Takes On Large Marge
In another wicked collaboration of buffoonery and mischief, New York-based designer Wiederhoeft reinterprets for PAPER one of the spookiest characters from a movie: Large Marge, the phantom truck driver from 1985's Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, directed by Tim Burton. Modeled by PJ Magerko Liquorice and shot by his husband...
21 Savage Rings in 30th Birthday With Second Annual Freaknik
Rap powerhouse 21 Savage always pays homage to the past. Whether through his sonic palettes reminiscent of the darker side of Southern rap or bringing Pen & Pixel out of retirement to design the cover of 2020's Savage Mode II, the Atlanta rapper shares his deep love of his city and the South as a whole any chance he can get.
Celebrities React to Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album
Numerous celebrities chimed in to congratulate Swift on the album and its milestone, including rapper Nicki Minaj, who responded to Swift's tweet, writing "Congratulations mama! 💋." Meanwhile, BTS' RM shared an Instagram story showing that he was listening to the single "Anti-Hero," and Swift's bestie Selena Gomez shared a screenshot of her Apple Music account playing the song "Mastermind." Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, likewise took to Twitter to share her favorite tracks from the album including "Lavender Haze" and "Karma."
Sophia Grace, 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' Star, is Pregnant
Youtuber Sophia Grace Brownlee, who rose to internet fame after a 2011 appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, is now pregnant. The 19-year-old former child rapper, who lives in Essex, England, made the announcement on her popular Youtube channel, which she launched after a brief music career. "I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," Sophia Grace says in the video set against a background of pink and blue balloons. "I am 21 weeks today and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe."
