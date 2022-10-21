Youtuber Sophia Grace Brownlee, who rose to internet fame after a 2011 appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, is now pregnant. The 19-year-old former child rapper, who lives in Essex, England, made the announcement on her popular Youtube channel, which she launched after a brief music career. "I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," Sophia Grace says in the video set against a background of pink and blue balloons. "I am 21 weeks today and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe."

2 DAYS AGO