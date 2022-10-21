Albuquerque, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Albuquerque.
The Rio Grande High School football team will have a game with West Mesa High School on October 20, 2022, 20:00:00.
Rio Grande High School
West Mesa High School
October 20, 2022
20:00:00
Varsity Football
The Manzano High School football team will have a game with Del Norte High School on October 20, 2022, 20:00:00.
Manzano High School
Del Norte High School
October 20, 2022
20:00:00
Varsity Football
Comments / 0