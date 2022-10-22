ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Two men arrested, third suspect wanted in connection to alleged gang-related attack at house party

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

POCATELLO — Two local men were recently arrested and a third man is wanted in connection to an alleged gang-related attack of a local man at a house party

Jamaal Kent Bell, 19, and Eli Flores, 18, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm following a recent Pocatello police investigation of the Oct. 7 incident.

Both Flores and Bell also face an enhancement charge for their “gang affiliations in the commission of a crime,” and a witness to the attack told police they believe Flores, Bell and the third suspect are part of a local gang, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

Police have identified the third suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest but are not releasing his name at this time.

Police began investigating the incident after the victim called two days after he was attacked and reported that he wanted to press charges, police said.

The victim told officers he was at a house party on McKinley Avenue during the evening on Oct. 7 when he heard a fight occurring in the backyard.

When the victim exited the back door of the home Bell immediately punched him in the face, he said, adding that Bell then punched him three or four more times and his body went limp.

The victim said he was anonymously provided with a video of the attack, which showed Bell, Flores and the third wanted suspect repeatedly punching and kicking him in the face, back of the head and torso, according to the police report.

Police obtained the video and watched it, noting in the report that Bell can be observed punching the victim in the face while he was “unconscious, on the ground with blood all over his T-shirt,” police said.

Two other male individuals were observed kicking the victim while he was on the ground, but police have not yet identified them, according to the report.

The attack finally ended when a woman ran over to the victim’s side and told the men to stop, police said. The victim told police his nose was crooked after the attack and required him to physically set it back in place with his fingers, the report says.

Following the attack the victim said he suffered a concussion and had shoe prints on his face and torso, police said. Police photographed the victim's injuries, which included a right eye that was swollen shut and a cut to his right ear where his earring was ripped out, according to the report.

Police interviewed a witness of the attack who described the incident as if someone was getting “jumped,” adding that it was impossible to determine how many times the victim was struck. The witness told officers he believed the three alleged aggressors in the attack are part of a small local gang known as “The 805,” police said.

Another local witness told officers she believed the attack of the victim lasted longer than four minutes, according to the report.

The officer attempted to locate Bell at home and then at work on Oct. 9 but was unsuccessful. When the officer contacted Bell by phone, Bell refused to meet with the officer citing a fear that he would be arrested, police said.

Officers attempted to contact Flores and the third suspect by phone but were also unsuccessful.

Both Flores and Bell were arrested on Oct. 12, though exact details of their arrests were not included in the police report or court records.

Flores appeared in front of 6th District Judge Scott Axline for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 14, during which his bond was set at $30,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.

He is due back in court on Oct. 25 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

Bell appeared in front of 6th District Judge Aaron Thompson for his arraignment hearing on Oct. 13. A no-contact order was also issued between Bell and the victim and his bond was set at $30,000, which he posted on Oct. 14 and was released from jail.

Bell is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on Oct. 24.

If convicted of the felony aggravated battery charges, both men face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

The enhancement for the crime being gang-related could extend any prison sentence levied against either man by no less than two and up to five years.

