School administrator warns of 'swatting' hoax

Rice Lake Area School District Administrator Randy Drost reported Thursday that U.S. school districts, including the Cameron School District, have been the targets of a “despicable” hoax.

According to Drost, police dispatch centers, school districts and other governmental agencies have received internet-based phone calls making false claims of school violence occurring at local schools.

Drost said these are referred to as “swatting" calls, and Cameron ran into the situation on Thursday when a call was made to the City Hall.

“While this and other threats were not credible, we understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause for our families, students, staff, and the larger community,” Drost said in an email to families and staff members. “Please know our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. We take any and all reports of potential threats seriously, and we are making every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe. We ask that our students, parents, and members of our school community report anything that could constitute a threat to school safety.”