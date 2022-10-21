ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, WI

School administrator warns of 'swatting' hoax

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 4 days ago

Rice Lake Area School District Administrator Randy Drost reported Thursday that U.S. school districts, including the Cameron School District, have been the targets of a “despicable” hoax.

According to Drost, police dispatch centers, school districts and other governmental agencies have received internet-based phone calls making false claims of school violence occurring at local schools.

Drost said these are referred to as “swatting" calls, and Cameron ran into the situation on Thursday when a call was made to the City Hall.

“While this and other threats were not credible, we understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause for our families, students, staff, and the larger community,” Drost said in an email to families and staff members. “Please know our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. We take any and all reports of potential threats seriously, and we are making every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe. We ask that our students, parents, and members of our school community report anything that could constitute a threat to school safety.”

Comments / 0

Related
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences Man For Incident Involving Knife

BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Justin Curtis for an August 2022 incident during which he caused a disturbance while in possession of a knife and also caused damage to a residence. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Hayward Man Arrested For 5th OWI In Washburn County

WASHBURN COUNTY -- Mason Christopher Bajanen, 47 years of age, from Hayward, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense, according to a news release from the WSP. WSP says that A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped...
HAYWARD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Sunday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23, 2022 around 2:34 a.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 north of 825th Street Hager City, Wis. in Trenton Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

2022 Polk County EDC Award Winners Recognized

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. -- The Polk County Economic Development Corporation proudly hosted the 2022 Polk County Awards Breakfast on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at BrowTine Restaurant and Event Center in Amery. The Polk County EDC Awards Breakfast recognizes the economic and community contributions of local businesses. Due to Covid, the awards presentation had not been held in the last two years.
POLK COUNTY, WI
UpNorthLive.com

'Large quantity' of meth seized in Upper Peninsula drug arrest

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two individuals are expected to be charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine after they were arrested on Friday, according to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). Following a two-month investigation, UPSET detectives arrested a 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, WI, and a 30-year-old woman...
HANCOCK, MI
CBS Minnesota

Rollover crash seriously injures 2 teenagers, alcohol possibly involved

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a rollover crash that injured two teenagers in Wisconsin late Wednesday night.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says it was notified of a crash on County Road U, south of Dallas, around 10:13 p.m.The initial investigation shows the 18-year-old male driver from Rice Lake was traveling south on County Road U when his vehicle left the road, struck a driveway and landed upside down.The BCSO says the driver and a passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Rice Lake, were flown to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The accident remains under investigation.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k

(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Oct. 21, 2022

This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to November. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

3-Hour Standoff In Cumberland Results In Arrest

BARRON COUNTY — Authorities in Barron County have arrested a subject after a three-hour-long standoff in Cumberland, WI, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 6:45p, the Cumberland Police Department was advised of an intoxicated disorderly subject located...
CUMBERLAND, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a fire Saturday afternoon in Chippewa Falls. The fire department said it happened in the apartments above Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill on W. Central Street in downtown. The fire chief said four people were home at the time of...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man steals 511-thousand dollars, charged with fraud

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man is charged in federal court with a fraud scheme totaling more than half a million dollars. 43-year-old Robert Carter is charged with 17 counts of wire fraud, two counts of identity theft, and six counts of money laundering. He’s accused...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car

A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
BLOOMER, WI
stcroix360.com

Proposed hog operation near St. Croix tributary sees major setback

DNR rejects request to revise manure management and says company must reapply for permits. A planned industrial livestock facility in Wisconsin near the Trade River, a tributary to the St. Croix, has hit major road blocks. The Department of Natural Resources told Cumberland LLC this week that it needs to start over with its application to raise 250,000 hogs per year at a site south of Grantsburg.
GRANTSBURG, WI
drydenwire.com

Nationwide Warrant Issued For Man Who Failed To Appear On 11th OWI Charge

POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- An arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of Thomas Barthman, of Osceola, WI, after he did not appear for a court hearing on felony 11th Offense OWI charges filed against him following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in September 2022. DrydenWire Insider. This content is...
OSCEOLA, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
698
Followers
832
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy