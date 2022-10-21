ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 5 days ago

The Ridgeview High School football team will have a game with Bakersfield High School on October 20, 2022, 19:30:00.

Ridgeview High School
Bakersfield High School
October 20, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
James Patrick

Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problem

Arvin High School responds to outrage over bullying case caught on videoGetty Images. A disturbing video from Arvin High School in Bakersfield, Ca shared on social media has gone viral. The video shows a special needs boy having parts of his head shaved while he wipes away tears. Several students and two school employees are laughing and taunting the boy. The reaction has been swift and loud. The family told KGET, KTLA’s sister station, that they requested the video not be shown on news sites due to how disturbing it is to watch. They also report that Avelina Santiago, the boy's mother, told Telemundo Valle Central that she wants those involved to face discipline.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 Arvin High School employees placed on leave: KHSD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Arvin High School employees have been placed on leave, according to the Kern High School District. No specific employees were identified and the district is not able to comment further on personnel matters, said Erin Briscoe, Information & Communications Manager of KHSD. This past...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Schools come together to promote peace amid increasing gang-violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, north Kern County Schools had to make a tough decision and cancel school activities and athletic games. All this is due to gang-related violence near school districts such as Delano, Wasco and McFarland. To promote peace, McFarland High School and Delano High School football teams came together Friday morning […]
DELANO, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Killed in Bakersfield Hit-and-Run Collision

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision Friday night, Oct. 21, around 8:13 p.m. in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the location at South H and Belle Terrace where the victim was initially reported down on the roadway struck by an older model Yukon.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield man arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft

A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and leading police officers on a chase, according to a BPD news release. BPD police officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft at 7:11 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue. Officers tried to stop a vehicle involved in the theft, but the driver didn't stop, the news release said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Outlets at Tejon crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 […]
FORTUNA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 6-16

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested following Bakersfield Police organized retail theft operation

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested following the Bakersfield Police Department’s organized retail theft operation. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted an organized retail theft operation for local businesses in Bakersfield. During the operation, detectives arrested 51-year-old...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested for storage unit burglaries in Bakersfield after search warrant

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people, accused of several storage burglaries, were arrested Thursday after detectives executed a search warrant. On Thursday, October 20, 2022., detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Burglary and Street crimes division executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Roberts Lane. The search...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shouted ‘white power’ during Burger King vandalism: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After arriving at the Burger King on White Lane, Rodney Rusco asked for a cup of ice and acted “chill at first,” an employee said. The calm didn’t last. Rusco, who is white, began yelling and using racial slurs at the restaurant’s Hispanic employees and repeatedly shouted “white power,” according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Porterville man found guilty of 31 counts of child molestation, DA says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 37-year-old man from Porterville was found guilty of 31 counts of child molestation Wednesday, according to the Tulare County District Attorney.  The DA says the jury also found Martinez guilty of the special allegations of substantial sexual conduct and that the crimes were committed against multiple victims.  According to […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy