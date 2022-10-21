ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, PA

abc27 News

Dallastown wins high-scoring Week 9 game against Spring Grove

DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Dallastown beat Spring Grove in a high-scoring 60-40 week nine matchup on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
DALLASTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

A first look at the District 3 field hockey tournament brackets and seeding

Forty-six field hockey teams will compete in the District 3 field hockey tournament, which begins first-round play Wednesday. The District 3 tournament serves as the qualifier for the PIAA tournament. Power rankings and official brackets in three classifications were released by District 3 Friday. District 3 will send seven Class...
PennLive.com

Penn State routs Minnesota to bounce back in front of a Whiteout crowd: Final updates, analysis, key stats

Penn State returns to the friendly confines of Beaver Stadium and is set to play host to Minnesota in front of a Whiteout crowd. The Nittany Lions are 4 1/2-point favorites over the visiting Golden Gophers in a matchup between two teams looking to get back their early-season momentum. Minnesota has lost two straight, and Penn State comes off a 41-17 blowout loss to Michigan.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

George Wade Bridge deck repair on Saturday canceled to accommodate Penn State traffic

Fans heading to the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday will find announced work on the northbound Interstate-81, George Wade Bridge, has been canceled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said weekend work on the bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will only take place on Sunday “due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football game.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

It’s yet another edition of Penn State’s favorite nighttime drama, and the star is still Sean Clifford | Jones

STATE COLLEGE – Ever been close to a couple that’s a total soap opera? Or maybe you’ve been part of one. The repeated fights bear serial reconciliations. Never is any stability achieved. You know it eventually has to end for good. But all the false alarms and makeups and breakups keep piling up until everyone just quits paying attention.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/22/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 22. Judith Anne Schrader, 76, of Millerstown passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Richfield Nursing and Healthcare Center. She was born Nov. 25, 1945, to the late Samuel and Anna (Roush) McGowan. She attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Thompsontown, and was...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22, in Hanover Borough, York County. According to borough police, an 18-year-old man from Hanover was struck in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at approximately 9:11 p.m while he was attempting to cross the roadway.
HANOVER, PA
