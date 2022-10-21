Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Second-half rally propels Greencastle girls soccer past Manheim Central in District 3 Class 3A action
Greencastle (17-1-1) used a strong second half to close out a 6-1 victory against Manheim Central (7-10) in the first round of the District 3 Class 3A playoffs Monday. The Blue Devils took a 2-1 lead into halftime but rattled off four unanswered goals after the intermission to ice the win.
Jazmine Bennett, Bishop McDevitt down York Suburban in District 3 3A girls soccer opener
HARRISBURG - Bishop McDevitt got off to a strong start in the District 3 3A girls soccer tournament Monday with a 3-2 win over York Suburban. The Crusaders (18-1) advance to host Twin Valley (12-5-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Isabelle Sontheimer’s extra time goal pushes Hershey past Red Land in District 3 opener
LEWISBERRY— After Isabelle Sontheimer missed a handful of chances on Hershey’s senior night, in a game that resulted in a 1-0 Mechanicsburg win, she was beside herself. She knew she could do better. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Dallastown wins high-scoring Week 9 game against Spring Grove
DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Dallastown beat Spring Grove in a high-scoring 60-40 week nine matchup on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
A first look at the District 3 field hockey tournament brackets and seeding
Forty-six field hockey teams will compete in the District 3 field hockey tournament, which begins first-round play Wednesday. The District 3 tournament serves as the qualifier for the PIAA tournament. Power rankings and official brackets in three classifications were released by District 3 Friday. District 3 will send seven Class...
Mid-Penn football top performers from Friday, October 21
CV travels to State College for big Mid-Penn football matchup It’s the penultimate week of Mid-Penn regular season football, with big games abound in Central Pennsylvania. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
Cedar Cliff’s Parker Tarnoci makes his college decision
Parker Tarnoci was already considering pursuing a multi-sport college destination. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Big nights by Penn State’s Parker Washington and two Lions tight ends doom Minnesota on a White Out Saturday night
STATE COLLEGE – A balanced Penn State offense is a dangerous Penn State offense. James Franklin’s No. 16 Nittany Lions leaned on a variety of skill players in a surprisingly easy 45-17 White Out victory over Minnesota on Saturday night.
Penn State recruiting mailbag: White Out visitors, Julian Fleming and how Ohio State compares to Michigan
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after the White Out win and ahead of Saturday’s game against Ohio State. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You...
How big of a favorite is Ohio State against Penn State, and who are the potential X factors on both sides?
It’s officially Ohio State week for the Penn State football program. The No. 13 Nittany Lions are closing out a difficult three-game stretch that began with games against Michigan and Minnesota. Ryan Day’s Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 2 in the country. Kickoff is at noon at Beaver...
Penn State’s Sean Clifford named Big Ten offensive player of the week
From pregame boos to postgame celebrations, Sean Clifford had himself quite a night on Saturday. And on Monday, he was recognized for his efforts. Clifford was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 295 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Penn State’s 45-17 win over Minnesota.
Former Maryland HS Football Standout, Penn State LB Bani Gbadyu Dies From Pancreatic Cancer
Former Maryland high school football standout and Penn State linebacker Bani Gbadyu has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 34. Friends and family of Gbadyu announced on Saturday, Oct. 22 that he died due to complications from cancer, leaving behind three young children and his wife, Molly.
Watch Penn State’s synchronized cellphone light show ahead of Whiteout game against Minnesota
Penn State introduced a new feature to its Whiteout festivities prior to the game against Minnesota with a light show that made use of the 100,000-plus cell phones at Beaver Stadium. Through synchronized lighting, Penn State tried to create a new visual with the energy already high at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State routs Minnesota to bounce back in front of a Whiteout crowd: Final updates, analysis, key stats
Penn State returns to the friendly confines of Beaver Stadium and is set to play host to Minnesota in front of a Whiteout crowd. The Nittany Lions are 4 1/2-point favorites over the visiting Golden Gophers in a matchup between two teams looking to get back their early-season momentum. Minnesota has lost two straight, and Penn State comes off a 41-17 blowout loss to Michigan.
George Wade Bridge deck repair on Saturday canceled to accommodate Penn State traffic
Fans heading to the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday will find announced work on the northbound Interstate-81, George Wade Bridge, has been canceled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said weekend work on the bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will only take place on Sunday “due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football game.”
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
It’s yet another edition of Penn State’s favorite nighttime drama, and the star is still Sean Clifford | Jones
STATE COLLEGE – Ever been close to a couple that’s a total soap opera? Or maybe you’ve been part of one. The repeated fights bear serial reconciliations. Never is any stability achieved. You know it eventually has to end for good. But all the false alarms and makeups and breakups keep piling up until everyone just quits paying attention.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/22/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 22. Judith Anne Schrader, 76, of Millerstown passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Richfield Nursing and Healthcare Center. She was born Nov. 25, 1945, to the late Samuel and Anna (Roush) McGowan. She attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Thompsontown, and was...
Family Fishing Day at Italian Lake in Harrisburg: photos
For one day out of the year, fishing is allowed at Italian Lake in Harrisburg. The Civic Club of Harrisburg and the City of Harrisburg’s Department of Parks and Recreation partnered with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission for the second annual family fishing event. Participants had a brief...
18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22, in Hanover Borough, York County. According to borough police, an 18-year-old man from Hanover was struck in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at approximately 9:11 p.m while he was attempting to cross the roadway.
