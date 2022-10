The New York Jets are off to their best start since 2010, the most recent time they made the playoffs — a drought that is the NFL’s longest. A four-game winning streak has them feeling confident they can end that postseason dry spell. But it just got a lot tougher amid all the optimism. Robert Saleh opened his Zoom call with reporters Monday by delivering the news rookie running back Breece Hall and versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker — perhaps the Jets’ two best players on offense during their surprising 5-2 start — are out for the rest of the season. Hall has a torn ACL in his left knee, while Vera-Tucker has a torn triceps. And they both came within a six-minute span in the second quarter of the Jets’ 16-9 victory at Denver on Sunday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO