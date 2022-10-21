ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:

05-14-23-30-31

(five, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

RI Lottery

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (one, ten, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eight) (nineteen, twenty-five, forty-eight, fifty-five, sixty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two) Estimated jackpot: $610,000,000. Wild Money. 02-04-18-20-31, Extra: 30. (two, four, eighteen, twenty, thirty-one; Extra: thirty) Estimated jackpot: $61,000.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
The Associated Press

DeRozan, Vucevic lead way as Bulls beat Celtics 120-102

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 23 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls wiped out a big early deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 120-102 on Monday night. The Bulls went from trailing by 19 in the first quarter with Jayson Tatum providing an early spark for Boston to leading by 16 near the end of the half. They then went on a big run after the lead dwindled to three early in the third and handed the Celtics their first loss after a 3-0 start. Ayo Dosunmu scored 22. Zach LaVine, playing his second game after missing the first two, added 19 points, helping the Bulls stop a two-game skid and pick up their first win since the opener at Miami. Tatum, averaging an NBA-leading 34.7 points coming in, scored 26. The three-time All-Star had 15 in the first quarter. Jaylen Brown added 21 points. But interim coach Joe Mazzulla and Grant Williams got ejected.
CHICAGO, IL
cohaitungchi.com

10 Chill Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts

From the scenic coastlines of the Cape to the panoramic hills of the Berkshires, Massachusetts’ romantic landscapes don’t disappoint. You are reading: Places to go in massachusetts for couples | 10 Chill Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts. The diversity of Massachusetts’ lands makes for an interesting mix of couples’...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after person shot in Dorchester

Boston Police swarmed Dorchester’s Geneva Avenue Sunday night after a person was shot, according a BPD spokesperson. Boston 25 cameras caught the first responders setting up crime tape. It’s the second shooting on the street in as many weeks. Last week, a 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene...
BOSTON, MA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts for the Perfect Couples Escape

When looking for that perfect romantic New England destination, there is a state that should be at the very top of your list: From the Berkshires to the Cape and everywhere in between, the Bay State has a little something for every kind of couple! For the sporty, outdoorsy types, romantic getaways in Massachusetts can include skiing down powder-white slopes or taking a dip in the Atlantic and getting a tan at the beach.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy