Derek Carr on the Houston Texans: “I have the utmost respect for that organization, just because of the way they treated my family.”

By Andrew Marden
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders return from their bye week to host the Houston Texans. Both teams have just one win this season and are a combined 2-7-1.

In 2014, Derek Carr was hoping that the Texans would draft him coming out of Fresno State because his brother, David, was the their first-ever draft pick back in 2002.

“It’s always in there, you know? I always had my Texans jersey, I was always a fan,” said Derek Carr of his memories in Texas. “When I was getting drafted, I wanted to go there. They didn’t pick me first, but 33rd? I was like, ‘maybe 33rd?’ They didn’t want me. I was kind of a little heartbroken over that, but it is what it is. Nine years down the road, some of those feelings have gone away.

“But I have the utmost respect for that organization, just because of the way they treated my family.”

