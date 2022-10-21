Derek Carr on the Houston Texans: “I have the utmost respect for that organization, just because of the way they treated my family.”
LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders return from their bye week to host the Houston Texans. Both teams have just one win this season and are a combined 2-7-1.
In 2014, Derek Carr was hoping that the Texans would draft him coming out of Fresno State because his brother, David, was the their first-ever draft pick back in 2002.
“It’s always in there, you know? I always had my Texans jersey, I was always a fan,” said Derek Carr of his memories in Texas. “When I was getting drafted, I wanted to go there. They didn’t pick me first, but 33rd? I was like, ‘maybe 33rd?’ They didn’t want me. I was kind of a little heartbroken over that, but it is what it is. Nine years down the road, some of those feelings have gone away.
“But I have the utmost respect for that organization, just because of the way they treated my family.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 0