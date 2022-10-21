12-year-old cancer survivor inspired by 'Dolphin Tale' makes special visit to Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay News 9
St. Pete Girl Bosses help Hurricane Ian survivors
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new organization called St. Pete Girl Boss has been taking Hurricane Ian recovery efforts into its own hands with more than a dozen trips to southwest Florida this month. What You Need To Know. A new organization called St. Pete Girl Boss has been...
Clearwater Marine Aquarium mourns loss of eldest bottlenose dolphin, PJ
The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is filled with heavy hearts as they mourn the passing of their eldest bottlenose dolphin, PJ.
fox13news.com
New home for local veteran
Booker T Washington lost his East Tampa home to a fire in 2015. A sofa caught fire from an air conditioning electrical short.
franchising.com
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Opens New Location in Florida
Local Entrepreneurs Expand the Happiest Treat Experience in the World to Valrico Residents. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // VALRICO, FL. - Living in Florida just got sweeter because Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard - the beloved brand known for its delicious Italian ice and frozen custard treats - recently opened at 2511 FL 60, East Valrico.
995qyk.com
Our Mutt Monday Dog Princess Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home
The 11th Annual Pig Jig happened this past weekend at Julian B. Lane right on the Riverwalk in Tampa. Even though this is an event that is packed full of friends listening to great music and eating great BBQ, it’s more than that. The Tampa Pig Jig is a philanthropic event that raises money for NephCure Kidney International, the only nonprofit organization committed to supporting research, improving treatment, and finding a cure for the debilitating kidney disease, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and Nephrotic Syndrome.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation president aims to educate gardeners on the importance of Monarchs
TAMPA, Fla. - Anita Camacho is doing amazing things to bring attention and protection to butterflies. Her mission to help these beautiful creatures is what's right with Tampa Bay. Camacho has studied Monarch butterflies for decades and has worked to protect them for years. "They're important pollinators," said Camacho. "They're...
Bay News 9
Thousands raised at benefit concert for hurricane relief
CLEARWATER, Fla. — People in Tampa Bay Area continue to show their support to our neighbors in Southwest Florida. Sunday in Pinellas County the OCC Roadhouse & Museum hosted the Florida Strong Ian Relief Benefit Concert. The restaurant is located directly next to Bert’s Barracuda Harley Davidson. The money raised set to go directly to those impacted.
A Date Day at Keel Farms in Plant City
Living in the Tampa Bay area usually means lots of time spent on the coast. But, if you’re looking for something different with a small farm town feel, head inland to Plant City. This historical town is most famous for the annual Florida Strawberry Festival. And yet, there’s much more to explore year round. A great place to base your Plant City adventures is Keel Farms, home to Keel & Curley Winery, as well as Keel Farms Agrarian Ale + Cider.
20-year-old scooter rider killed in Tampa crash
Police say a 20-year-old scooter rider was killed in a crash involving another vehicle in Tampa.
Florida man stomped on pregnant woman in Publix parking lot, left her covered in blood, deputies say
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he brutally attacked the mother of his unborn child Saturday evening.
St. Pete woman makes wigs for cancer patients using their own hair
She says right now, she works out of her home, but plans to expand sometime next year.
Missing-Endangered Tampa Woman Located
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Danielle Durden has been located, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing endangered adult in Tampa. Between Saturday, October 22, 2022, and Sunday, October 23, 2022, Danielle Durden, 23, left her residence in
fox13news.com
St. Pete conservation group wants to educate locals, tourists about health of Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tampa Bay Watch is working to restore the bay and hopes to create a healthy ecosystem by teaching others to be mindful of the water and what lives beneath the surface. Nestled inside the docks at the St. Pete Pier, visitors will find a special vessel...
fox13news.com
Tolls to be reinstated on Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls along three Florida roads, including the Sunshine Skyway, that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian will be reinstated late Monday night. Tolls were suspended on many roadways beginning September 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations. Tolls will be reinstated at 11:59 p.m....
hernandonewstoday.com
LOCATED — Purple Alert — Frank Barone – 2022-31406
Sunday, October 23Frank Barone was located earlier today safe in Hernando County. Thanks for all of the tips. Original informationPURPLE ALERT – Frank Barone – 2022-31406. Purple Alert The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from our media partners and the community in locating a MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT.
fox13news.com
‘We don’t understand it’: Friends of Clearwater murder victim trying to cope with his death
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Friends of a man brutally beaten and killed with a tire iron want to know why the beloved father of two was randomly attacked while riding his bike. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was riding his bicycle early Friday morning when he was violently attacked by Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who allegedly told police he did it because "the ills of society had gotten to him."
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
20-year-old struck, killed while on scooter in Tampa
A 20-year-old died after being struck while on a scooter Monday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
Comments / 0