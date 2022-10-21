12-year-old cancer survivor inspired by 'Dolphin Tale' makes special visit to Clearwater Marine Aquarium

The 11th Annual Pig Jig happened this past weekend at Julian B. Lane right on the Riverwalk in Tampa. Even though this is an event that is packed full of friends listening to great music and eating great BBQ, it’s more than that. The Tampa Pig Jig is a philanthropic event that raises money for NephCure Kidney International, the only nonprofit organization committed to supporting research, improving treatment, and finding a cure for the debilitating kidney disease, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and Nephrotic Syndrome.

TAMPA, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO