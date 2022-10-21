Why did Kawhi Leonard come off the bench? Clippers coach Tyronn Lue explains decision not to start forward in return from injury

Read full article on original website
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Lakers' Darvin Ham defends decision to bench Russell Westbrook late: 'we don’t have time for people to be in their feelings'
Less than a week into the 2022-23 NBA season, tensions are rising in Lakerland. If the Lakers' 0-3 start to the year wasn't bad enough, their third loss came in a game that they led the Trail Blazers by seven points with under two minutes remaining in regulation. As for the tension, Russell Westbrook played the fewest minutes of any Lakers starter in the loss and was pulled in crunch time when LA had an opportunity to win the game.
How long is Brad Marchand out for? Injury updates, return date for Bruins forward coming off hip surgery
The Bruins are out to a sensational start to the season and soon could be getting back one of their top players. Star winger Brad Marchand has not played yet this year as he continues to recover from offseason hip surgery, but the pesky forward is in line to make his season debut in the coming weeks.
How to watch Warriors vs. Suns today: TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 Tuesday game
A goliath Western Conference showdown awaits. The reigning champion Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, the team with the best record in the league last season, collide at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Golden State and Phoenix are both poised to make a run at the Western Conference crown and Tuesday...
Yes, Barack Obama could buy the Suns...sort of: Former president floated as potential next NBA owner
Could noted NBA super fan and former U.S. President Barack Obama enter the bidding war for the Phoenix Suns?. That was the rumor floated by Bill Simmons on his latest podcast with Charles Barkley. And although it seems crazy on the surface, it's not that far-fetched when you break it down using historical precedent.
How long is Darius Garland out? Eye injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Cavaliers star
An early season injury has the Cavaliers down an All-Star. In Cleveland's season-opening loss to Toronto, Darius Garland suffered an eye injury that he has yet to return from. He's already missed two straight games, and he's set to miss his third when the Cavaliers face the Magic on Wednesday.
Damian Lillard heaps praise on Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons: 'He's blowing the roof off the place'
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers entered the season projected to finish in the bottom half of the standings, but after the first four games, they're far from it. Following a 135-110 win over the Denver Nuggets, the Blazers are now the only undefeated team remaining in the West, with a 4-0 record — the first time they've started 4-0 since 1999.
The three lessons Ben Simmons can learn from Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to be the All-Star the Nets need him to be
Ben Simmons is not exactly off to a hot start with the Brooklyn Nets. After fouling out in his final preseason and immediately shrugging it off as little more than preseason rust, Simmons proceeded to then foul out in two of his first three regular season games despite playing fewer than 30 minutes in both.
Warriors' Klay Thompson ejected for first time in career after jawing with Suns guard with Devin Booker
In a chippy encounter in Phoenix, things got heated between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, resulting in Klay Thompson being ejected — the first ejection of his NBA career. Early in the third quarter, Thompson and Suns guard Devin Booker got into it, jawing back and forth...
