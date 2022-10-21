Read full article on original website
ESPN College GameDay finally touches down in Eugene, fans are ecstatic
EUGENE, Ore.- ESPN College GameDay is upon us, and fans are thrilled; hundreds of students, fans, and alumni showed their excitement. KEZI 9 News spent most of the morning on the University of Oregon campus, asking fans how long they had been out there waving signs. Some people told KEZI...
Duck fans turn out in droves for ESPN's College GameDay
EUGENE, Ore. -- For Oregon football fans, Saturday was an exciting day. Before the Ducks defeated the Bruins 45-30, fans were up early for the live taping of ESPN's College GameDay. The pre-game college football broadcast was filmed at the University of Oregon's Memorial Quad from 6 a.m. until 9...
Nix shines as No. 10 Oregon topples No. 9 UCLA
EUGENE, Ore--- Since at least 1996, there have only been three Oregon quarterbacks to throw for five or more touchdowns in multiple games in a single season. As of Saturday, those quarterbacks are Marcus Mariota, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix. Nix joined the two Oregon greats during No. 10 Oregon's...
Gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek visits Eugene to talk reproductive rights
EUGENE, Ore. -- As election day approaches, Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek is visiting Eugene Monday to talk reproductive rights. This comes after the final debate with rival candidates Betsy Johnson, I-Ore., and Christine Drazan, R-Ore. Kotek’s campaign says she will focus on issues surrounding abortion in several visits to...
Trick-or-treating in Western Oregon
OREGON – It’s time to plan your Halloween! Different towns have trick-or-treating at different times in October, and some have other special events planned for the spookiest time of the year. Keep an eye on this space for information on when is the best time to go trick-or-treating in a town near you.
New grandstands going in at McKenzie School District high school
VIDA, Ore. -- A new grandstand is going in at the stadium in the McKenzie School District, and students and staff have left their mark on the new facility. The stadium in Blue River was destroyed in the Holiday Farm fire in 2020. Crews got to work replacing the grandstands in the week of October 17, 2022, and the bleachers are expected to arrive by the end of November. Nothing is fireproof -- but the new stands will be made of fire-resistant materials including steel and aluminum, and they’ll hold about 280 spectators.
Controversy surrounds book being taught in Elmira High School
ELMIRA, Ore. -- There's controversy in Elmira over a book being taught in 9th grade English classrooms. The book is called "The Hate U Give." It was published in 2017 by Angie Thomas. It follows a sixteen-year-old Black girl after she witnesses the fatal shooting of her best friend at...
Fall storms put an end to wildfire season, LRAPA announces
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As rain finally arrives after an unusually dry and hot October, The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has lifted an air quality advisory and announced an end to fire season. According to LRAPA, rain over the October 21-23 weekend as well as a forecast of continued...
Tense scene unfolds outside Old Nick's Pub in Eugene as Drag Queen Storytime event proceeds
EUGENE, Ore. -- Dozens of people showing up to protest a Drag Queen Storytime event scheduled at Old Nick's Pub in Eugene Sunday morning were met with roughly 200 counterprotesters in front of the venue. The event drew criticism from some social media users, including some with right-wing affiliations, earlier...
One person transported to hospital after large protest outside of Old Nick's Pub
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police responded to the 200 block of Washington Street Sunday after large crowds were blocking roadways. According to police, crowds were present because of an event at Old Nick's Pub that was being publicized on social media not only locally, but across the state. Police said...
One dead after rural Lebanon house fire
LEBANON, Ore. -- A man perished in a house fire that destroyed the home and injured one other occupant late Saturday night, the Lebanon Fire District reports. According to LFD, the fire started in a double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon after dark on October 22. Firefighters said they responded to a 911 call from a person living in the home who escaped the fire, but reported there was one person and a dog stuck inside. Firefighters arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames, and officials said the incident commander quickly determined the house was too dangerous to send firefighters into.
