wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Set For Title Defense On 10/28 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey will host an Open Challenge for her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on next week's episode of the Blue Brand show. On the 10/21 episode, Rousey essentially completed her heel turn by calling out WWE fans for "disrespecting" her ever since she returned to the promotion at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. When asked by Kayla Braxton if she was issuing an Open Challenge due to the fans' expectations based on her previous reign in 2018-19, Rousey said, "I didn't come back for them and I don't win for them." Rousey would also criticize the fanbase for rooting for their favorites, rather than showing appreciation for the superior performers in WWE. "Now they're stuck with the best," she added while dissing the state of Ohio and walking away.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Describes Ronda Rousey's Behind-The-Scenes Personality
Ronda Rousey has recently been displaying a much more aggressive heel attitude on television, which has led to a push for her as she regained the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship. However, on the latest episode of "DDP SnakePit," Diamond Dallas Page explained they she and her husband are actually, "really sweet people, just down-to-earth people."
411mania.com
Impact Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
Impact Wrestling taped several weeks of TV last night at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas, including the start of the X Division title tournament. Here are the spoilers, via PWInsider:. * Black Taurus def. Laredo Kid in a X Division tournament quarterfinal match. * Trey Miguel def. Alan...
wrestlingworld.co
Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown
The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
stillrealtous.com
Randy Orton Allegedly Caused WWE Star To Quit The Company
Randy Orton’s backstage behavior during his early days in WWE has become infamous as he quickly earned a reputation for being out of control. It seems that Orton’s behavior was too much for Rochelle Loewen who was part of WWE in 2003. Val Venis recently spoke to Wrestling...
411mania.com
Another Spoiler From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping
PWInsider reports that Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to win the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship at the Impact Wrestling taping in Las Vegas tonight. The match will air in November.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Decision Not To Give Bron Breakker Steiner Family Name
Given his family's lineage, many believed that Bron Breakker should've adopted the "Steiner" name, similar to his father and uncle, but WWE had other plans at the time. It was reported that Breakker himself came up with the name, stating that the inspiration came from his time playing football. Someone...
411mania.com
Schism Reveal, New Match Added To This Week’s WWE NXT
Schism will reveal their fourth member on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The three-man stable has had a fourth member hanging out with them over the past few weeks, wearing a mask and in a red hoodie. At NXT Halloween Havoc, Joe Gacy revealed that the person would unmask on Tuesday’s episode.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Spotted With Top Japanese Star Who Recently Competed In AEW
It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks intends on returning to the squared circle — with WWE or any other company. However, recent activity from "The Boss" suggests that wrestling is on her mind again. This weekend, Banks — whose real name is Mercedes Varnado — was spotted...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Got Legend Fired For Pitching Randy Savage Title Run
Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step into the squared circle. However, the Hulkster's career has also been rocked by scandals and some of his peers have nothing but negative things to say about him for a variety of reasons. One of the most common criticisms, however, is that Hogan was a backstage politician who ensured that he always remained on top.
PWMania
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
411mania.com
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVI: Scary Stories Results: Tag Titles Change Hands, More
SCWPro’s latest Hawkamania event took place on Saturday and saw several title matches, plus more. The event took place in Iowa City, Iowa and you can see the full results below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Lumberjack Match: Corn Boi def. Latin Thunder. * Krotch def. John Bonhart. * SCWPro...
wrestlingworld.co
WWE SmackDown Results, Oct 21: Uncle Howdy Introduces Himself, Uso Attacks Logan Paul, Women’s Tag Titles Defended
Following their brawl last week on SmackDown, this week’s show kicked off with Sheamus and Solo Sikoa looking to settle their differences one-on-one. Sikoa targetted Sheamus’ injured arm throughout the match and The Bloodline was able to neutralize The Brawling Brutes before Sikoa picked up the win following The Spinning Solo.
411mania.com
Various News: Shawn Michaels To Talk With Media Tonight, Last Night’s Impact Taping Nearly Sold Out, More Impact Tapings Tonight
– Shawn Michaels will talk to reporters after tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. – PWInsider reports that last night’s Impact Wrestling taping nearly sold out. It was said to be a ‘boisterous’ crowd in attendance. – Impact will tape two more episodes of TV tonight in...
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
411mania.com
PCO Signs Contract Extension With Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Pat Laprade for Lutte (via Fightful), PCO revealed that he has signed a contract extension with Impact Wrestling for another year. He will stay with the company through October 31, 2023. The deal also includes his own personal makeup artist for his Frankenstein-like character. He said:...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Forgot His Own Name After Taking Chair Shot From Triple H
Everyone knows that professional wrestling isn’t ballet, and a wrestler can potentially take some serious damage at any given time during a match. Chair shots to the head used to be quite common in WWE, but the company has since made some changes when it comes to using weapons.
411mania.com
Cathy Kelley Reportedly Spoke With AEW Before WWE Return
Cathy Kelley is back with WWE, and a new report notes that she spoke with AEW earlier this year about potentially working there. It was revealed earlier this month when WWE announced the shakeup to their commentary teams that Kelley was returning as a backstage interviewer, and Fightful Select notes that Kelley had been said to have spoken with AEW at one point.
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville: Seth Rollins Defends US Title In 4-Way
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. * Omos def. R-Truth. *...
