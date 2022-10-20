Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Homemade Cinnamon Rolls
Not much compares to the comforts of a homemade breakfast served with coffee from your favorite mug. And while savory options such as biscuits and gravy or breakfast tacos are delicious favorites, adding something sweet to a breakfast spread is always sure to please. Gooey, buttery, flavorful cinnamon rolls are the perfect fit.
The Daily South
Sweet Potato Pie Squares
It doesn't get much more Southern than sweet potato pie, right? And while we haven't met a version we don't like, this 13x9-inch version is quickly becoming one of our favorites, because it feeds a hungry crowd, and it's blissfully easy to make. Even if you don't know how to...
EatingWell
Green Chile Rotisserie Chicken Casserole
Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Combine chicken, rice, poblanos, bell pepper, zucchini, squash, corn, soup, yogurt, pepper and salt in a large bowl; stir until well combined. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish; use a spatula to smooth the top.
eatwell101.com
Cheesy Baked Cabbage Steaks
These Cheesy Roasted Cabbage Steaks are so easy and delicious – The perfect crisp-tender and delicious vegetarian recipe for a simple and quick dinner. Made with a handful of ingredients, this simple recipe for cabbage steaks makes a flavorful vegetarian entree or side that you’ll make again and again!
The Daily South
Parmesan Crusted Chicken
It's no wonder that home cooks are always looking for different ways to serve chicken. Since 1996 chicken has been the most popular meat in the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Chicken can be cooked in almost every way imaginable, and we firmly believe there can never...
The $4 Aldi Dinner Shortcut That I Always Have in My Freezer
Aldi sometimes transports me back to the Italian neighborhood I grew up in: I’m not Italian, but I grew up mooching off Mrs. Silvestri’s Italian home cooking. I would play with her daughter, my friend Anna, and deliberately try to hang around through dinnertime because her pasta was way better than my mom’s.
12tomatoes.com
Peanut Butter Pretzel Cake
If there’s one thing that almost everyone in my family agrees on it’s the yumminess of foods that combine sweet and salty flavors. And, peanut butter-filled pretzels happen to be a favorite around here. That’s what makes this peanut butter pretzel cake a real winner. If you’ve love a salty pretzel combined with sweet, peanut butter frosting then this is the cake for you.
recipesgram.com
Lemon and White Chocolate Truffles
These white chocolate lemon truffles are made in heaven! I mean…this must be the perfect dessert – no-bake and only 5 minutes to make! Plus, it includes just 5 ingredients. Easy, rich, and refreshing – delicious!. Servings 18. Ingredients:. 7 oz. white chocolate, chopped. 4 tablespoon unsalted...
princesspinkygirl.com
Crack Chicken Chili
This slow cooker Crack Chicken Chili recipe is quick and easy to prepare and is packed with lean protein, fiber, and plenty of spice; it’s filled with addictively delicious flavors that make a hearty homemade dinner. Made with chicken, broth, corn, diced tomatoes and green chilies, Ranch seasoning, onion...
Parade
These Pecan Pumpkin Pie Bars Combine the Best of Both Worlds of Pecan Pie and Pumpkin Pie
When the leaves start to change colors and the weather requires you to walk outside with a jacket, it's time to break out the flour, sugar, pumpkin, and spices and get in the kitchen and bake something delicious! We can start off by making these Pecan Pumpkin Pie Bars. You...
thecountrycook.net
Pumpkin Patch Cookies
These Pumpkin Patch Cookies are a fun and easy recipe to turn regular Oreo cookies into colorful and vibrant treat!. These Pumpkin Patch Cookies are a fun and super simple Fall treat that take only 4 easy-to-find ingredients and transform themselves into cute little pumpkin cookies. With the use of chocolate, Oreos and pumpkin-shaped candies, these can be made quickly and always bring smiles to everyone! Bring these Pumpkin Patch Cookies to your next autumn gathering, serve them up at a Halloween party or place them on the kids table for Thanksgiving!
Chicken Fried Steak, the king of comfort food that warms both the body and soul
Cooler weather is a perfect time from some good comfort food that not only warms the body, but the soul and Chicken Fried Steak is at the top of that list especially in the south. This true Southern favorite, chicken-fried steak is actually not chicken but beef that gets its name because it consists of a thin steak that fried in the same manner as fried chicken. The meat is coated with a seasoned flour mixture, deep-fried and then topped with a creamy, white peppered gravy.
Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for autumn pies
Pies feel all kinds of right at this time of the year. Not only are they all wrapped up, so dressed perfectly for autumn, they’re also the ideal weekend project for when you’re hunkering down at home. So satisfying, so sustaining, so seasonal. Spinach, celeriac and gouda pie...
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
skinnytaste.com
Sweet Potato Turkey Meatloaf
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. This easy, gluten-free, dairy-free Sweet Potato Turkey Meatloaf puts a fun healthy spin on my classic turkey meatloaf. Sweet Potato Turkey Meatloaf. My classic turkey meatloaf recipe is on repeat in my house, but I love playing around with it....
The Best Way to Store Whole and Cut Onions
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The onion is a many-splendored thing. Humble but important, it’s essential to countless recipes, where it often plays a back-up role to the star ingredients. But make no mistake: The onion is its own star. So versatile and affordable, the onion is one of those ingredients you should have on-hand at all times. But how to keep your onions fresh for as long as possible? It’s easy — just follow these steps, and enjoy your alliums for weeks at a time.
These Martha Stewart-inspired pumpkin bars are packed with the best flavors of fall
In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. Fall slipped quietly through the side door a few weeks ago with its cooler, crisper air, and I didn't even notice....
Meatloaf seasoning mix & meatloaf
For this recipe, the spice ingredients are common, and they're probably spices that you already have stored in your spice rack. This recipe will be the equivalent to one store-purchased package of meatloaf seasoning. So, if you're cooking more than just one meatloaf, just double or triple the list of ingredients.
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
How to Make Your Own Coffee Creamer
I love coffee-flavored things (think ice cream, candy and frosting), but ironically enough, when I’m mug in hand, I love flavored things in my coffee. I’m talkin’ creamer. I’ve dabbled in the basics, such as French vanilla and sweet cream. And I’ve even ventured out into creme brûlée and Coffee-Mate’s Rice Krispies creamer. (Here are our Test Kitchen’s favorite coffee creamers.)
