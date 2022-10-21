Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Full five-lane closure coming to I-15 Oct 23 and 25
SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 will see a full five-lane closure on Oct. 23 and 25 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The closure will take place at 3900 S for VMS repairs, UDOT Region Two reports on its Twitter. Along with this, it says HOV lane restrictions...
First winter storm of the 22/23 season hits Park City Mountains with up to 10″ of snow
PARK CITY, Utah — After a full week of hype the first winter storm of the 22/23 season is here. A few inches can be seen at both Deer Valley […]
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
kjzz.com
UHP responds to dozens of crashes, slide-offs during first snowstorm of season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol responded to more than 100 crashes statewide on Saturday. Around 40 of the crashes happened within a four-to-five-hour timeframe when a cold front moved through northern Utah, bringing rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains. Joann...
KSLTV
First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
KUTV
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
Residents, businesses prepare for expected weekend winter weather
Many people in northern Utah are gearing up for winter weather this weekend. The expected first dose of winter weather also has local businesses preparing to switch gears.
kpcw.org
Historic Park City Alliance has plans for winter in the city
Ginger Wicks talks about downtown parking plans for winter, and cold season plans like the Snowglobes and the electric light parade. Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
kmyu.tv
Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
Fatal crash in Salt Lake City closes lanes for ‘several hours’
A crash in Salt Lake City near 1000 South and State Street has turned fatal has turned fatal, according to police.
Snow brings both fun and work to Tooele residents
Residents in Tooele woke up to several inches of snow on Sunday. And while some got to enjoy a fun day in the snow, others had to get right to work.
Don’t let the nice weather fool you, changes are coming
As Utahn's prepare for a change in our weather, it's a good time to start prepping your home and cars to handle the winter conditions.
UDOT Canyon Stickers now available for canyon access in winter during traction law in effect
Potential snow this weekend may have drivers thinking about getting their winter tires. It's one reason the Utah Department of Transportation kicked off their sticker program
Deer Valley’s Burns Lift expansion opens door for direct access to Baldy Peak terrain
PARK CITY, Utah — The upcoming winter season at Deer Valley Resort will have a key change for ski school instructors, beginner skiers, and advanced skiers alike with the extension […]
kuer.org
High-speed rail in Utah? UTA says sure, if the money’s there
Could high-speed rail be in Utah’s future? Gov. Spencer Cox thinks so. Imagine getting on a train in downtown Salt Lake City after eating breakfast and hopping off 300 miles later in St. George just in time for lunch. During his October monthly news conference, Gov. Cox said a...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23
What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning.
VIDEO: Hikers hoisted to safety after getting stuck on Mount Olympus
Three teenage hikers were rescued and treated for hypothermia Saturday night after becoming stuck on Mount Olympus.
Incoming storm to bring plummeting temps and predicted snow totals in double digits for mountains
Park City, UTAH — As we head into the weekend, the forecast for a significant snowfall from this first winter storm keeps growing. Evan Thayer from OpenSnow and Powderchasers has […]
Gephardt Daily
Man dies in industrial accident at Salt Lake City countertop installation company
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year-old man died Saturday after a large piece of granite fell on him while working at a Salt Lake City countertop installation company, police said. Officers responded at 12:19 p.m. to reports of an industrial accident at Creative...
